Five things we learned about Jaguars 30, Steelers 9.

1. The run game was abandoned too early.

With the Steelers facing the NFL's worst run defense, Le'Veon Bell carried nine times in the first half and had just 12 attempts when Ben Roethlisberger threw his first Pick 6. With the Steelers now trailing, 13-9, the Steelers all but forgot about trying to grind out a win even though more than 21 minutes remained in the game.

Of course, Bell is also to blame for the running game not getting such heavy usage. He had only 28 rushing yards in the first half, for a 3.1 average. Overall, Bell had six runs for either no gain or negative yards on a day when he finished with 47 yards on 15 attempts.

The Jaguars dared the Steelers to run, but against such a porous rush defense, the Steelers needed to find a way to get it done – no matter how many men the Jaguars put at the line of scrimmage.

2. The passing game also is in shambles.

OK, throw the penalty flag and accuse us of piling on, but Ben Roethlisberger's shortcomings need to be addressed again. Through five weeks, his 75.8 passer rating is tied with Brian Hoyer for No. 28 in the league. Just above him in the rankings are Mike Glennon and Blake Bortles, quarterbacks who beat the Steelers despite throwing for 101 and 95 yards, respectively. Not only is Roethlisberger failing to complete the deep pass, he again is singularly focused on getting the ball to Antonio Brown – no matter how many cornerbacks and safeties are covering the All-Pro receiver. Roethlisberger targeted Brown a whopping 19 times Sunday. Another 10 targets were checkdowns to Bell. That's over half of his targets to two players.

3. Martavis Bryant isn't being used correctly.

Despite being the primary No. 2 starter through five weeks, Bryant is tied for 63rd with 204 receiving yards. His return was supposed to boost an offense expected to be one of the NFL's best. Instead, the offense has regressed but Bryant can only share part of the blame. Whether it's a reluctance to have Roethlisberger throw more deep passes or a distrust in Bryant, offensive coordinator Todd Haley keeps calling short crossing patterns for Bryant. That's not exactly playing to the receiver's strengths. Five catches for 21 yards and a 4.2 average is an absurdly low number for a player who averaged 17.3 yards per catch in his first two seasons.

4. The stretch play isn't the only run the Steelers can't defend.

The Jaguars provided a blueprint for teams that don't use the outsize zone system in their running game. With Leonard Fournette running between the tackles, the Steelers were gashed for 231 yards rushing and a 6.2 average. That dropped the Steelers to No. 28 against the run, with opponents averaging 136.6 yards per game. The problem is, the Steelers knew what Jacksonville would do and still couldn't stop it. That's an issue when they face another talented rookie this week. While Fournette vaulted to No. 2 on the NFL rushing list, he still trails the leader by almost 150 yards. And that leader, rookie Kareem Hunt, is on the docket Sunday when the Steelers visit the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

5. Marcus Gilbert needs to get back on the field.

Chris Hubbard is a fine backup and occasional fill in on the offensive line, but the Steelers need the big man back at right tackle. Teammates were miffed last year when Gilbert was snubbed for Pro Bowl consideration. Maybe those oversights are due to Gilbert's habit of missing stretches of games. Last year an ankle injury kept him out for three games at a similar juncture of the season. This year, it's a bulky hamstring that's the culprit. Getting Gilbert back on the field against the Chiefs would provide a boost to the running game and perhaps provide some extra protection for Roethlisberger.

