Steelers notebook: Mike Tomlin defends game plan vs. Jaguars

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday there was nothing wrong with the Steelers' game plan against the Jacksonville Jaguars until quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw two interceptions in the third quarter that turned the tide in a 30-9 loss.

The Steelers were leading 9-7 when Roethlisberger threw interceptions that linebacker Telvin Smith and safety Barry Church returned for scores, giving the Jaguars a 20-9 advantage with 3 minutes, 59 seconds left in the quarter.

“The bomb went off on us in the third quarter,” Tomlin said. “We threw a couple of pick-6s, so the stats aren't going to reflect our plan or our intentions.”

Until Smith's interception return, running back Le'Veon Bell had 12 carries for 49 yards. Roethlisberger attempted 32 passes, completing 20 for 193 yards.

The pass-heavy approach seemed skewed considering the Jaguars had the NFL's best pass defense and worst run defense.

“We weren't as balanced as we would like,” Tomlin said. “If you look at our stats at halftime, they resemble what we anticipated. Our rush totals were very similar to Jacksonville's rush totals at halftime. We hadn't thrown two pick-6s at halftime, so that's just the nature of ball.

“You're always going to have questions in that area. Feature runners like Le'Veon Bell, you're always going to have questions in that area. When you're winning, you run the ball over the last quarter and a half of football games.”

Bell finished with 15 carries, and Roethlisberger had 55 attempts.

Tomlin also defended the play-calling inside the red zone. On the first drive of the third quarter, the Steelers had first-and-goal at the 5. Roethlisberger threw incomplete on first down, completed a 3-yard pass to Bell on second down and threw incomplete to Antonio Brown in the corner of the end zone on third down.

Tomlin noted the Steelers ran on first and second down on their first trip into the red zone.

“We ended up in third-and-8, and they dropped eight guys (in coverage) and there was nowhere to throw the ball,” he said. “There are a lot of things that go on during the course of football games. No disrespect if I don't discuss the minutia with you all. I just don't have enough time in the day to explain my reasoning sometimes.”

Rogers to return?

On his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment, Ben Roethlisberger predicted slot receiver and punt returner Eli Rogers will play Sunday after being inactive for the past two games.

Rogers hasn't played since he muffed a punt that led to a touchdown for the Chicago Bears in the Steelers' 23-17 overtime loss.

“I think we'll see more of Eli this week,” Roethlisberger said.

Tomlin, of course, has the final say on the matter.

“I'm open to that,” Tomlin said. “I was open to that a week ago. He'll be given an opportunity to prove that and in his wide receiver play this week and see where it leads us.”

Rogers has six receptions for 54 yards and is averaging 5.8 yards on eight punt returns.

Challenging situation

Tomlin said he didn't need any help from the coaching booth when he decided to throw the challenge flag twice against Jacksonville. The Steelers lost both challenges, one on a line-of-scrimmage ruling and another on an incomplete pass to Brown.

Tomlin said he rarely challenges the spot of a ball, but he thought he had a good view of the play.

“I was standing on the line,” he said. “I didn't think he got the line to gain. I was extremely confident in it. I challenged it. I didn't win the challenge. I challenged it again under the same circumstances based on what I saw.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer.