Steelers

Response to ugly loss against Jaguars could be critical for Steelers

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 8:54 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlieberger on the sideline after a 4th quarter interception agains the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlieberger on the sideline after a 4th quarter interception agains the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.

The challenge for the Steelers this week will be in how they handle the 30-9 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Will they brush it aside and move quickly ahead to next weekend's road game at AFC top seed Kansas City? Or will they dwell on the defeat and let it detract from their preparation?

"We get in the lab (Monday). We get back to work, and we work on our response," coach Mike Tomlin said. "We're going to be defined individually, collectively on how we respond to an outing like that. I've been there in it long enough to have that understanding. I think many of the team has. That was relayed to them. We chew it today. We get in the lab tomorrow."

To wide receiver Antonio Brown, that means more action, less talk.

"It's not about what we say," Brown said after collecting 10 catches for 157 yards. "It's about what we do. Today was less than ideal. We weren't the better team. Tomorrow lies another opportunity to be better and to get prepared for next week. It's not about our preparation. It's about us going out and executing."

At a similar crossroads last season, the Steelers lost four in a row after starting with a 4-1 record. This year, they won three of their first four games.

"We always respond well," defensive end Stephon Tuitt said. "I'm not going to worry about our responding. But at the end of the day, we can't keep doing this. We can't keep talking about responding every time we lose. We have too many good players to be saying that."

The game will be a rematch from last year's AFC playoff divisional round. The Steelers won 18-16 at Arrowhead Stadium.

