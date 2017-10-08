Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Jaguars Leonard Fournette, Steelers Mike Mitchell trade barbs

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette breaks away from Steelers safety Sean Davis for a 90-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette breaks away from Steelers safety Sean Davis for a 90-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Mike Mitchell is never one to mince words. Especially on the field to an opponent.

So when Mitchell had a chance to tackle highly drafted Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday, he didn't let up.

"The whole game he was talking," said Fournette, who was the No. 4 overall pick. "We were talking back and forth with each other."

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Mitchell was involved in tackling Fournette all too often. Six of the nine tackles Mitchell was involved in were bringing down Fournette.

After one such play, Mitchell was seen jawing at Fournette.

"He was saying I'm a rookie and I'm not ready," Fournette said. "It was fun. I can say it was fun."

More fun for Fournette, who had a career-high 181 rushing yards in Jacksonville's 30-9 win.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

