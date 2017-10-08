Jaguars Leonard Fournette, Steelers Mike Mitchell trade barbs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Mitchell is never one to mince words. Especially on the field to an opponent.

So when Mitchell had a chance to tackle highly drafted Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday, he didn't let up.

"The whole game he was talking," said Fournette, who was the No. 4 overall pick. "We were talking back and forth with each other."

The only person dragging Mike Mitchell worse than twitter is Leonard Fournette. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) October 8, 2017

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Mitchell was involved in tackling Fournette all too often. Six of the nine tackles Mitchell was involved in were bringing down Fournette.

After one such play, Mitchell was seen jawing at Fournette.

"He was saying I'm a rookie and I'm not ready," Fournette said. "It was fun. I can say it was fun."

Leonard Fournette waved at Mike Mitchell and told him to come get a piece of him pic.twitter.com/43tfc3ccXl — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 8, 2017

More fun for Fournette, who had a career-high 181 rushing yards in Jacksonville's 30-9 win.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.