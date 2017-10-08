Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Photo gallery: Best of Steelers vs. Jaguars

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the sideline next to Landry Jones after throwing his fifth interception against the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Jason Myers kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Steelers Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans react after Ben Roethlisberger's fifth interception against the Jaguars during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks from the field after throwing an interception returned for a touchdown by the Jaguars' Telvin Smith during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell pressures Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlieberger Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cancer survivors stand with Steelers players and coaches during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey takes the ball away from the Steelers' Vance McDonald in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles throws a shuttle pass against the Steelers Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt sacks Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson tintercepts a Ben Roethlisberger pass next to Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr. grabs Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talks with Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles after their game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roetlisberger after throwing a third-quarter pick against the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell is hemmed in by the Jaguars' Colais Campbell and Myles Jack in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlieberger walks off the field after a fourth-quarter interception agains the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlieberger on the sideline after a 4th quarter interception agains the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey defends on a pass intended for the Steelers' Antonio Brown the Jaguars' Barry Church came up with an interception on the play in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlieberger walks off the field after a fourth-quarter interception agains the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson dives over the Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster after a fourth-quarter interception Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Telvin Smith intercepts a pass in front of Steelers tight end Jesse James and returns it for a touchdown during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stalks with offensive coordinator Todd Haley after throwing his fifth interception against the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell takes a selfie with fans before playing the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Barry Church scores on an interception return past the Steelers' Chris Hubbard during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is pressured by the Jaguars' Calais Campbell during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the sideline next to Landry Jones after throwing his fifth interception against the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass intended for Steelers tight end Vance McDonald during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette breaks away from Steelers safety Sean Davis for a 90-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson throws the ball into the air after intercepting a Ben Roethlisberger pass next to Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Telvin Smith scores on an interception return past Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Barry Church returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Steelers Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is pressured by the Jaguars' Calais Campbell during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks from the field after throwing an interception returned for a touchdown by the Jaguars' Telvin Smith during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Telvin Smith intercepts a pass intended in front of Steelers tight end Jesse James and returns it for a touchdown during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass intended for Steelers tight end Vance McDonald during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier takes the ball away from Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey Leonard Fournette dives into the end zone over the Steelers defense to score during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier picks the football up off the Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Ryan Shazier and Joe Haden share a lighter moment before playing the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell takes a selfie with fans before playing the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A look at the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars through the lenses of Tribune-Review photographers Chaz Palla and Christopher Horner.

