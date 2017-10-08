Le'Veon Bell, Steelers running game not ringing again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After Le'Veon Bell broke out with 186 yards from scrimmage last week, it appeared early on as if the Steelers would do more of the same Sunday against Jacksonville.

Bell had 10 touches in the first quarter against the team that entered with the NFL's worst rushing defense, on par to surpass even the 39 touches he got in the Oct. 1 win at Baltimore.

Le'Veon Bell has surpassed John Henry Johnson (4,381) for the 4th-most rushing yards in #SteelersHistory . pic.twitter.com/s1xt4jk3nU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 8, 2017

But partially because of its ineffectiveness — Bell averaged just 3.1 yards per carry and 4.6 yards per reception — and mostly because the Steelers fell behind, the running game was largely abandoned in the second half.

Bell finished with 47 rushing yards, tied for the ninth-fewest of the 52 regular-season games he's finished in his career.

Steelers throwing the ball 43 times in the first three quarters and giving Le'Veon Bell 15 carries is inexcusable against Jacksonville. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 8, 2017

"We knew we were going to get tested in the run game," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "We gave up some runs. We were able to get the score to a point where they felt — I can't speak for the scheme across the ball — but we were able to get that stop. Our pass defense has been playing well. When people are going to challenge us there, we feel strength. We will live with that and see how it goes. It's obviously very important."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.