Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Le'Veon Bell, Steelers running game not ringing again

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
Steeklers running back Le'Veon Bell runs into the Jaguars' Telvin Smith during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steeklers running back Le'Veon Bell runs into the Jaguars' Telvin Smith during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 17 hours ago

After Le'Veon Bell broke out with 186 yards from scrimmage last week, it appeared early on as if the Steelers would do more of the same Sunday against Jacksonville.

Bell had 10 touches in the first quarter against the team that entered with the NFL's worst rushing defense, on par to surpass even the 39 touches he got in the Oct. 1 win at Baltimore.

But partially because of its ineffectiveness — Bell averaged just 3.1 yards per carry and 4.6 yards per reception — and mostly because the Steelers fell behind, the running game was largely abandoned in the second half.

Bell finished with 47 rushing yards, tied for the ninth-fewest of the 52 regular-season games he's finished in his career.

"We knew we were going to get tested in the run game," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "We gave up some runs. We were able to get the score to a point where they felt — I can't speak for the scheme across the ball — but we were able to get that stop. Our pass defense has been playing well. When people are going to challenge us there, we feel strength. We will live with that and see how it goes. It's obviously very important."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.