Steelers

Big yardage day from Big Ben means big loss for Steelers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
The Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr. grabs Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr. grabs Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Despite having what could be described as the worst game of his career, Ben Roethlisberger achieved some superlatives Sunday.

He eclipsed 300 passing yards for the 50th time in his career, extending his franchise record. It had been 11 games since Roethlisberger had more than 300 passing yards: 408 on Nov. 13, 2016, against Dallas.

Like Sunday, the Steelers lost that one, too. They also lost the lone postseason game in that stretch in which Roethlisberger had 300-plus passing yards (314 in the AFC championship in New England).

It's a recurring trend. Counting the postseason, Roethlisberger is 29-25 as a starter when he has at least 300 passing yards. That equates to a winning percentage of .537 that pales in comparison to the .716 winning percentage he has when he passes for fewer than 300 yards (111-44, counting the postseason).

"I've been doing this a long time," Roethlisberger said. "I've had bad games before. I've had bad stretches. I've had good ones too. You just find a way to move on and play better."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

