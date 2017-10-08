Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny gets first win at Heinz Field as a pro

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers stiff arms Telvin Smith of the Jacksonville Jaguars as Paul Posluszny pursues in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on Oct. 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh.
Getty Images
Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers stiff arms Telvin Smith of the Jacksonville Jaguars as Paul Posluszny pursues in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on Oct. 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

Updated 17 hours ago

Paul Posluszny had faced the Steelers at Heinz Field before but said Sunday that each visit is still special. The Jaguars linebacker starred here as a high school senior in 2002, when Hopewell defeated Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class AAA championship. Hopewell also lost to West Allegheny in the 2001 WPIAL final at Heinz Field when Posluszny was a junior.

"It's a stadium that, when you're a kid playing high school football, this was it," he said. "So to have an opportunity to come back here and play, it's awesome. It's very exciting, and you appreciate it so much."

This is Posluszny's 11th NFL season and his seventh with Jacksonville. He started his career with the Buffalo Bills and was 0-2 lifetime at Heinz Field until Sunday.

He had one tackle against the Steelers.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.