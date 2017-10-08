Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny gets first win at Heinz Field as a pro
Updated 17 hours ago
Paul Posluszny had faced the Steelers at Heinz Field before but said Sunday that each visit is still special. The Jaguars linebacker starred here as a high school senior in 2002, when Hopewell defeated Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class AAA championship. Hopewell also lost to West Allegheny in the 2001 WPIAL final at Heinz Field when Posluszny was a junior.
"It's a stadium that, when you're a kid playing high school football, this was it," he said. "So to have an opportunity to come back here and play, it's awesome. It's very exciting, and you appreciate it so much."
#Jaguars send Paul Posluszny on a blitz, Jalen Ramsey with the beautiful interception! pic.twitter.com/GpRQRDHUrW— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 8, 2017
This is Posluszny's 11th NFL season and his seventh with Jacksonville. He started his career with the Buffalo Bills and was 0-2 lifetime at Heinz Field until Sunday.
He had one tackle against the Steelers.
