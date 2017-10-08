Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles gets picky about statistics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blake Bortles now knows how Ben Roethlisberger felt against Baltimore. The Jacksonville quarterback was charged with an interception following a pass that was wrestled out of a wide receiver's hands and never touched the ground.

Roethlisberger had a completion to Antonio Brown last week overturned and ruled an interception. This time, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier pulled the ball away from Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy late in the second quarter.

"The pick was BS. That was a fumble," Bortles said. "They need to get that off (the stat sheet)."

Blake Bortles is undefeated in Pittsburgh. @steelers pic.twitter.com/TiOtzAizxc — Blake Bortles Facts (@BortlesFacts) October 8, 2017

Bortles won despite passing for just 95 yards. He completed 8 of 14 attempts and threw just one pass in the second half.

It was reminiscent of two weeks ago when the Steelers lost to the Chicago Bears despite holding Mike Glennon to 101 yards.

Steelers lost to Mike Glennon throwing for 101. Now may lose to Blake Bortles throwing for under 100 — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) October 8, 2017

"It's one of those games, as I've said many time, I could care less about my numbers," Bortles said. "I really do not care. If we are going to run the ball the way we ran the ball today, I would hand it off every time."

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.