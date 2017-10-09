Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

The other side: Jaguars had a record-setting day over Steelers

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
The Jaguars' Barry Church scores on an interception return past the Steelers' Chris Hubbard during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the sideline next to Landry Jones after throwing his fifth interception against the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Updated 5 hours ago

It was a record-setting day for both teams at Heinz Field on Sunday.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was the good kind of record-setting — two players returned interceptions for touchdowns, a franchise record in a 'surprising' win , according to the Florida Times-Union.

And a second record — the Jaguars intercepted Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times.

"We want to be a team that's a force to be reckoned with," said cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who tipped one of Roethlisberger's five pass attempts-turned-interceptions.

The Jaguars have had 15 total takeaways in the first five weeks of the 2017 season , compared to 13 for the entire 2016 season.

The Steelers were on the wrong side of the record books in the 30-9 loss to the Jaguars in front of a home crowd that exited the stadium as raindrops — and interceptions — fell Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars' defense was the star of the game, receiving an A+ grade from Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette. CBS Sports columnist John Breech gave Roethlisberger a failing grade and questioned if the quarterback's performance was connected to his age — 35.

While the Steelers' offense floundered, the Jaguars' running back Leonard Fournette racked up 181 rushing yards , contributing to the Jaguars' first win over the Steelers in a decade, reported Associated Press writer Will Graves.

The Jaguars were much better at stopping the run game than in previous weeks — running back Le'Veon Bell had 47 yards rushing on 15 carries, the Times-Union reported.

"We came out and showed what we are capable of," linebacker Myles Jack said.

The Steelers will have to be better on the road next week as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs who beat the Houston Texas 42-34 in Week Five.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

