Disgruntled Le'Veon Bell: Steelers should have run more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Le'Veon Bell's statistics in the Steelers' three wins and two losses:

Le'Veon Bell's carries weren't expansive against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and neither were his answers Monday in the wake of the Steelers' stunning 30-9 home defeat.

Bell offered some curt responses when questioned about his diminished role against a team that entered the game Sunday with the NFL's worst rushing defense.

He said he was unhappy with the loss, but his tone also indicated a displeasure with the Steelers abandoning the running game against Jacksonville. Bell had 15 carries — down from 35 a week earlier — and ran the ball six times after halftime.

“I don't think we got enough attempts,” said Bell, speaking with reporters for the first time since the loss.

Asked why the Steelers went away from the running game, Bell said, “I didn't get any explanation. I just go out there and play.”

Was the plan to begin the game by running the ball against the Jaguars?

“Um, no,” Bell said.

And so it went for the duration of a six-minute interview.

Did Bell think more carries might have changed the outcome for the Steelers, who were hurt by Ben Roethlisberger's career-high five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns?

“It doesn't really matter what I think,” Bell said. “I just go out there and play.”

Does he expect to see more carries next Sunday against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs?

“I expect anything,” Bell said. “I'm just going to go out and play football.”

Bell ranks fifth in the NFL with 371 yards rushing on 102 carries. His 3.6 average per carry, however, ranks No. 30 among qualifying runners.

For the first three weeks, the question was whether Bell's absence from training camp was contributing to his slow start. He exceeded 15 carries in one of the three games, and he averaged 3.2 yards on 27 attempts against Minnesota.

The Steelers seemingly turned the corner with the running game when Bell rushed for 144 yards on 35 carries against the Baltimore Ravens.

The script changed against the Jaguars. Bell had nine carries for 28 yards in the first half, and the Steelers entered intermission trailing 7-6.

“Coming off the Ravens game, (the Jaguars) saw what happened,” Bell said. “We ran the ball a lot, so of course they came out gearing to stop the run. It really doesn't matter. I feel like we're a good enough team that we can wear guys out whether they know we're running the ball or not.”

Jaguars safety Barry Church, a Penn Hills grad, said the defense was determined to stop Bell, a goal they hadn't accomplished against other running backs through four games. The Jaguars entered by allowing an average of 166 rushing yards.

“We were able to bottle up Le'Veon and force them to pass the ball,” Church said. “We also knew that we had the secondary to compete with their receivers. … They played right into our hands.”

The Steelers continued throwing after halftime. They took the second-half kickoff and, using the no-huddle, put together a 14-play drive that exhausted 6 minutes, 6 seconds off the clock. Bell, though, had just three carries for 21 yards on the drive that ended with Chris Boswell's third field goal for a 9-7 lead.

When the Steelers got the ball back after a three-and-out, Roethlisberger threw a pass to Martavis Bryant on first down that lost a yard. On second down, he threw a pass for Antonio Brown that was deflected and intercepted by linebacker Telvin Smith, who returned it 28 yards for a touchdown.

With the Steelers trailing, Bell had just three more rushing attempts that totaled minus-2 yards. Bell, in fact, had six carries that resulted in either no gain or negative yardage.

“I feel like there was room in there,” Bell said. “The stats don't really show what really happened. On certain runs, we lost yards, but I felt like we were running the ball effectively.”

Just not enough times for Bell's satisfaction.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, ran the ball on 19 of their 21 second-half plays. They ran all 13 times on a fourth-quarter drive that netted a field goal and consumed 8:07.

“I think that's just the formula for winning,” Bell said. “The Jaguars ran the ball a lot of the time. You could see over the course of the game just wearing down the defense. Running the ball shortens the game and opens up the offense and makes passing the ball easier. It gets you in third-and-manageable downs. Over the course of the season, you'll see the teams that run the ball heavy win games.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.