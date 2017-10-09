Steelers notebook: T.J. Watt 'heartbroken' over brother's injury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Heartbroken” after his brother's latest serious injury, T.J. Watt can appreciate being back to full health even more.

The Steelers' rookie outside linebacker watched in misery Sunday night as his brother, J.J., suffered a tibial plateau fracture of his left leg during the first quarter of the Houston Texans' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Less than 16 hours later, T.J. Watt said he talked to his older brother “a bunch.” Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J., who missed all but three games last season because of injury, was in obvious agony after the play, and early Tuesday morning he tweeted he was “devastated.” He reportedly had surgery Monday and is out for the season.

“It just (stinks),” T.J. Watt said. “It just (stinks) to see a guy who worked his (butt) off to get back after multiple surgeries to have the game of football just … ”

Watt paused.

“I don't want to say it's ‘unfair,' but I don't think he deserves it at all. It just (stinks).”

J.J. Watt spearheaded a fundraising effort that collected more than $37 million in relief funds for Hurricane Harvey victims. He's also one of the NFL's more marketable and best-known players.

The Steelers' Watt, six years younger, has a ways to go to catch his brother, but he was off to a better statistical start this season. T.J. has three sacks, three pass defensed and an interception in four games for the Steelers. J.J. finished with no sacks or interceptions and two passes defended.

T.J. also dealt with injury, though not nearly as severe. He left the Week 2 game against Minnesota because of a groin injury that caused him to miss the next game at Chicago. He had a heavy snap workload the past two games.

“I'm getting better by the week,” Watt said. “Definitely, the first week back against the Ravens (Oct. 1), I had some rust I had to knock off. But I thought this past week I felt even better, just felt as if I was continually getting better and growing.”

Watt had a sack among his six tackles (five solo) in the loss Sunday to Jacksonville.

Then again, he also was part of a defense that allowed 231 rushing yards — the most allowed by the Steelers in 17 years.

“I take pride in the run play more than I do the pass. Just because if you can't stop the run, you can't even have opportunities to get to the pass,” Watt said. “I think you've just got to pride yourself on being a stout run defender that people don't want to run towards.”

Captain Coty

Coty Sensabaugh joined Ben Roethlisberger (offense) and Cameron Heyward (defense) for the opening coin toss as special teams captain Sunday. The prior two games, Tyler Matakevich was special teams captain.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers are rotating the special teams captain this season, based on merit.

“I found out during the week,” Sensabaugh said. “It was a blessing, but it's all about wins and losses, so it's kind of whatever, whatever, because of the loss.”

Serving as the No. 5 cornerback, Sensabaugh hasn't had much of a role on defense this season since signing as a free agent in March. But his special teams role has been increasing.

Snap decisions

In their first game since 2015 with every projected defensive starter available, 10 Steelers defenders played at least 85 percent of the 54 snaps. Nose tackle Javon Hargrave and nickel back Mike Hilton, as usual, combined to share 50 snaps.

Given Jacksonville's run-heavy offense, spare defensive backs William Gay (eight snaps), J.J. Wilcox (six snaps), Robert Golden (two) and Sensabaugh (zero) barely played.

On offense, Jesse James continued to assert himself as the No. 1 tight end, taking 91 percent (72 of 79) of the snaps, with Vance McDonald limited to 15 and Xavier Grimble none. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, for the third consecutive game, played the second-most snaps at wide receiver, outpacing Martavis Bryant, 65-62.

In the lineup again in lieu of Eli Rogers, Justin Hunter played just four offensive snaps and none on special teams.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.