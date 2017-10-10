Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell gets in Twitter scuffle with ex-safety Ryan Clark

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell took to Twitter Monday night to challenge retired safety Ryan Clark's recent criticism of Bell's teammate wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Bell directed a tweet at Clark, who is now an ESPN analyst and criticized Brown for being "selfish" after a sideline incident during last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Back came a barrage of tweets from Clark, later calling Bell "sensitive." The exchange went on, Bell attacking Clark for what he called a "pub stunt" and Clark responding by poking fun at Bell's rap songs and running style on the field.

Finally, Clark's former teammate cornerback Ike Taylor came in to break up the fight and Clark offered Bell tweet of peace. Taylor is now an NFL Network analyst.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

