Steelers' Le'Veon Bell gets in Twitter scuffle with ex-safety Ryan Clark
Updated 30 minutes ago
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell took to Twitter Monday night to challenge retired safety Ryan Clark's recent criticism of Bell's teammate wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Bell directed a tweet at Clark, who is now an ESPN analyst and criticized Brown for being "selfish" after a sideline incident during last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
@Realrclark25 you're not in our locker room anymore, so don't act like youu know what's goin on in the "steelers" locker room...— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 9, 2017
I said that AB was selfish and that's why he behaved the way he did! I backed you in your hold out and said you deserve your $— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 9, 2017
Back came a barrage of tweets from Clark, later calling Bell "sensitive." The exchange went on, Bell attacking Clark for what he called a "pub stunt" and Clark responding by poking fun at Bell's rap songs and running style on the field.
go ahead and be sensitive about everything. About someone not kissing the ring (which you ain't won) and being honest— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 9, 2017
@L_Bell26 Remember what I gave the Steelers!! Spleen, gall bladder and was still willing to go play for my guys in Denver! I was bout that— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 9, 2017
Finally, Clark's former teammate cornerback Ike Taylor came in to break up the fight and Clark offered Bell tweet of peace. Taylor is now an NFL Network analyst.
@Realrclark25 & @L_Bell26 squash that shhh...pick up the phone or sumn...— Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) October 9, 2017
Ok the real though @L_Bell26 I can DM you my #. Tell me your issues and I'll tell you where I'm coming from! Easy fix— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 10, 2017
