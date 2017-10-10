Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talks ugly loss to Jaguars, Week 6 vs. Chiefs
Updated 13 hours ago
At his weekly press conference, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reviews that 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and previews the upcoming game against the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some highlights.
Tomlin on perceived lack of focus: 'Just because we are talking about it doesn't mean we're lacking focus.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Re. team on social media: 'I don't have enough time in the day to police it.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
On Ben's arm strength, zip on ball, said he sees no difference— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomlin calls run defense 'popcorn.' (One of his favorite new phrases)— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Re Ben: 'It could have been better but it probably wasn't as catastrophic as statistics bear out.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
'We were playing to win the game. We weren't playing to show that we were balanced.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomlin: 'Oftentimes plans or intention are lost in play.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomlin: Stats are not going to reflect our plan or intentions (re. not running the ball enough)— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomling said Steelers 'get to know ourselves, grow, respond to adversity.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomlin: 'Shoot, we turned ball over 3-4 times in a quarter last week. These guys have turned the ball over one time this season.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomlin: Jaguars drive at start of fourth quarter 'changed our personality.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomlin: After taking 9-7 lead and getting ball back, 'it was anything but normal.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomlin: 'Our response is important.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017
Tomlin: Review of the tape is it was as bad as it looked Sunday— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 10, 2017