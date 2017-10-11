History shows Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger should bounce back

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in his 14-year NFL career, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will see how he bounces back from a five-interception performance.

Based on the way he has played the week after throwing three or four interceptions, Roethlisberger should expect a bounce-back game Sunday when the Steelers play the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nine times Roethlisberger has thrown three interceptions in a game. Twice he has been picked off four times. In the 11 games that ensued, the Steelers have won eight, with Roethlisberger throwing a combined nine interceptions.

Since 2008, the Steelers are 6-0 in games following a three- or four-interception game by Roethlisberger, who has thrown just two interceptions the following week.

“Hopefully we can do that again,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday, addressing the team's ability to rebound. “Obviously, we're going into an awesome environment this weekend with the last undefeated team, a team that's playing really well right now.

“What an awesome challenge for us.”

Many of Roethlisberger's three-plus interception games came early in his career. He had four such games in 2006, the year following his June motorcycle accident and an emergency appendectomy just days before the start of the season.

The most recent time Roethlisberger threw three interceptions was in December at Buffalo. The next weekend at Cincinnati, Roethlisberger didn't throw an interception in a 24-20 win that extended the Steelers' winning streak to five games.

Despite being intercepted five times in the 30-9 loss to Jacksonville, with two picks being returned for touchdowns, Roethlisberger said he will follow his normal week of preparation for the Chiefs.

“Same routine,” he said. “I've been doing this for 14 years.”

Now 35, Roethlisberger has not practiced on Wednesday that past three weeks. It is the first day of on-field preparation for the Steelers and usually is the only one of the week in pads.

Roethlisberger said he will let coach Mike Tomlin determine whether he will practice today.

When the Steelers met the Chiefs in January in the AFC divisional playoff round, Roethlisberger completed 20 of 31 passes for 224 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Steelers' 18-16 victory.

“The last time we went there wasn't so great,” Roethlisberger said. “But we won the game and that's all that matters.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.