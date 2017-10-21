Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Bell calls rivalry with Bengals 'nitty gritty'

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell steps out of the tackle attempt by the Bengals' Vontaze Burfict in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster drags a would be Ravens tackler along in the second quarter on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster drags a would be Ravens tackler along in the second quarter on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

For the first time in two years, Le'Veon Bell and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will share the same patch of grass Sunday at Heinz Field.

It was Nov. 1, 2015, when Bell's season ended courtesy of a torn MCL and PCL after a hit by Burfict, who appeared to celebrate the injury as he returned to the sideline.

Neither player was in uniform in Week 2 last season when the teams met at Heinz Field. Bell and Burfict were serving suspensions — Bell for a substance-abuse violation and Burfict for his vicious hit in the 2015 playoffs that left Steelers receiver Antonio Brown concussed.

“He's a great player, and I'm going to go out there and treat him with respect,” Bell said of Burfict. “We'll see what happens.”

In that 2015 regular-season meeting, Bell thought other Bengals players, aside from Burfict, were trying to injure him. He expressed similar sentiment after the matchup in December at Paul Brown Stadium.

“It wasn't just him,” Bell said, refusing to name names.

Bell is prepared for a rough-and-tumble game against the Bengals on Sunday.

“Obviously, Bengals and Steelers is always going to be nitty gritty,” he said. “It's football. It's a little smack talk, maybe some plays on one side or another side where the other team may think it's dirty or uncalled for. But it's a rivalry game, and that's expected.”

Sack specialist

When the Steelers were scouting pass rushers in the offseason, they showed an interest in Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson.

“We looked at him heavy last year,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I was actually down there for his pro day. I had an opportunity to take him out to dinner.”

The Steelers, of course, passed on Lawson and selected Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the first round. Lawson dropped to the fourth round and was the No. 116 overall player selected.

The Bengals moved Lawson to outside linebacker in their 4-3 scheme, and he leads the team with 3.5 sacks. That also is the most among NFL rookies. Watt has three sacks.

“I'm not surprised by the work he is doing for them,” Tomlin said.

Ready to drive

A month from Sunday, rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the youngest player in the NFL, will turn 21. His goal is to get his driver's license by then.

Smith-Schuster has been pedaling one mile to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex from his South Side residence.

“It's getting colder every morning,” Smith-Schuster said. “I'm getting tired of riding my bike down that hill. I better get (the license) soon. I might go to REI and get a hoodie and some gloves, but I've got to work on my license.”

Tackle Alejandro Villanueva has served as the rookie's driving instructor. The bookwork might be more of a challenge, however.

“I'm on page 12 out of 105,” Smith-Schuster said. “It takes a while. There are a lot of signals, so many signs.”

— Joe Rutter

