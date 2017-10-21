Four downs: Steelers slow on penchant to go for 2

1. HAPPENED ‘2' IT?

Remember when Mike Tomlin was a revolutionary? When the Steelers went for 2 at the end of touchdowns — regardless of what point in the game — on a regular basis? When Tomlin was a hero for the analytics-based crowd? When that was going to change the league forever?

Seems like forever ago now. It was early in the 2015 season (the first in which the extra-point kick was moved back 13 yards) that Tomlin went for 2 with regularity. Though that slowed by the end of 2015, the Steelers led the league in 2-point tries (11) and conversions (eight). No other team attempted more than six or was successful on more than four tries.

Last season, the Steelers were just 3 for 9 when going for 2. This season, their only try was just before halftime in Baltimore (it failed) — although they lined up to try one in the first quarter against Minnesota before a penalty thwarted it.

Thirteen teams haven't attempted a 2-point conversion this season. Only eight teams have tried more than one.

2. A BIG WIN

According to the sports analysts at numberfire.com, last Sunday's win at Kansas City improved the Steelers' playoff odds from 56.0 percent heading into the game to 84.4 percent after the victory.

According to ESPN's analytics, the Steelers moved up three spots to No. 5 in their “Football Power Index” ratings and have a 25.7-percent chance of earning the AFC's No. 1 seed. ESPN lists the Chiefs at 37-percent chance of doing so and New England at 23.5 percent.

3. THE ‘REGULAR' 11

The Steelers' most-used offensive personnel grouping through six games this season has been on the field for 23 percent (91) of their 395 snaps: Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Antonio Brown, Jesse James, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard. That's the group that most likely will be together for Sunday's game, too.

But the 4.37 average yards gained with that personnel grouping is the lowest for any set that has played more than seven snaps together in 2017.

Only two teams have used a particular set of 11 players for a higher percentage of their snaps this season than the Steelers. That's more of a testament to relatively good health than it is to lack of offensive imagination.

4. PARITY REIGNS

Six weeks into the NFL's schedule, and just seven of the 32 teams have as many as four losses. While that's partially attributable to idle weeks, there are just three teams with a 2-3 record.

Only the Browns (of course), the rebuilding 49ers and the unlucky Giants (three of five defeats are by one possession) are worse than 2-4.

While there are few truly bad teams, there's a paucity of truly great ones, too.

The season is just six weeks and one Thursday night game old, and everyone except the Philadelphia Eagles has at least two losses.

The spin from the NFL? There aforementioned three “bad” teams are the only ones in the league that are behind their division leader by more than two games in the loss column. All but seven of the 32 teams head into the Week 7 weekend within 1½ games of first place.