Steel Mill A.M.: Bengals have traditionally contained Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is atop his familiar perch well ahead of the NFL leaderboards for catches and receiving yards. But a familiar foil is coming to town Sunday.

Brown's Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North showdown kicking off at 4:25 p.m. at Heinz Field. Though Brown is on pace for one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame-worthy career (averages that equate to 128 catches for 1,867 yards over a 16-game full season), the Bengals have been something of his kryptonite.

In 13 regular-season games against the Bengals, Brown has 69 catches for 972 yards and four touchdowns. That's production that, quite frankly, most receivers in the league would take. But by Brown's lofty standards, it signifies struggling:

• On a per-game basis, Brown has 5.3 receptions for 74.8 yards against Cincinnati – below his overall averages of 6.4 receptions and 84.8 yards per game.

• Brown has surpassed 100 yards just twice in 13 games against the Bengals (15 percent of the time). He has 32 such 100-plus-yard outings among the other 94 games he's played in the NFL (34 percent of the time).

• Both of Brown's 100-yard games against Cincinnati meetings came during in the 2014 season, the latter of which representing the only time Brown has had more than seven catches versus Cincinnati. He's had 33 games of eight-plus catches against all other teams.

• What's more, though, is that the Bengals have found ways to limit Brown more recently. Counting the playoffs, Brown has a four-game streak without scoring a touchdown against the Bengals. Over his past 62 games overall, Brown has only one stretch of at least four consecutive games in which he did not have a touchdown (and that comes with a caveat that Ben Roethlisberger was injured in that five-game scoreless stretch).

• In two meetings last season, Brown had a total of seven catches for 97 yards and no touchdowns– against all other opponents last season, Brown averaged 7.6 catches for 91.3 yards and almost a touchdown per game, meaning his production against Cincinnati was roughly half of what it was against everybody else.

In characteristic Brown fashion, he didn't have too much to say about the Bengals bottling him up.

“Last year don't matter,” he said Friday. “I'm not caught up with last year; I'm singularly focused on this week and I'm looking forward to the matchup.”

How do the Bengals typically approach you defensively?

“Those guys usually keep two high safeties, they like their defense up front and four rush, and we will see if we can exploit that this weekend.”

Brown was also asked if he spends time studying how particular opponents choose to approach covering him.

“You have to study team tendencies,” he said, “but as an offensive player, you always want to react. My job is react and not try to be overly concerned with what they are doing, just kind of do my job to the best of my ability,”

Brown has 48 receptions for 700 yards and two touchdowns this season. He's eclipsed seven eight catches and 100 yards in four of his six games.

The Steelers passing offense might have caught a break in that longtime adversary Adam “Pacman” Jones did not practice all week and is doubtful to play because of a back injury.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.