Steelers Marcus Gilbert out, Vince Williams in against Bengals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vince Williams was in and Marcus Gilbert was out for the Steelers in their game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field.

Williams, who did not practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a hip injury, suited up against the Bengals and started at inside linebacker.

Gilbert, however, missed the game with a hamstring injury, which he aggravated last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played just one quarter in the past five games.

Chris Hubbard made his fourth start of the season at right tackle. Ramon Foster was back at left guard after missing the game against the Chiefs with a back injury.

Other players inactive for the game were quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, cornerback Brian Allen, linebacker Arthur Moats, tackle Jerald Hawkins and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Tuitt was ruled out Friday with a back injury. Tuitt did not practice the entire week. He already had missed two games and all but two snaps of the season opener with a biceps injury.

Veteran Tyson Alualu started in Tuitt's absence.