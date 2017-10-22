Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Surging Steelers tied atop AFC after bouncing Bengals

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 7:36 p.m.

The Steelers showed Sunday they are adept at playing hide-and-seek. Now, they get to see how proficient they are at playing run-and-hide from the rest of the AFC North.

With a 29-14 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field, the Steelers improved to 5-2 and are unbeaten in the division after completing the first round of games. That 3-0 record in division play — the first for a Mike Tomlin team since 2008 — has boosted the Steelers to a two-game lead in the AFC North over Baltimore (3-4). Cincinnati (2-4) is 21⁄2 games back of the Steelers.

Of more importance is the Steelers' standing in the conference. They are tied for the top record in the AFC and own the tiebreaker with Kansas City (5-2).

"It's great," guard David DeCastro said. "We are (in the driver's seat), and I hope guys understand that. It takes a lot to stay on top. Guys are going to be gunning for us."

The Steelers aren't accustomed to having such a cushion in division play. Last year, they lost four in a row after crafting a 4-1 start and needed a seven-game winning streak to capture the division title. They are off to their best start after seven games since 2011 and close the first half of the season next Sunday night at the Detroit Lions before heading into their bye week.

"Usually we're more of a finish-late team," DeCastro said. "I hope guys understand the urgency that comes with it. This was a big game, so it was great to see that coming after a big game in Kansas City and to be able to come home and give our fans a good game."

The last time the Steelers played at home, they fell apart in the second half in a 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This time, they used five Chris Boswell field goals, including two late in the first half, and some punishing defense to pull away from the Bengals, who tied the score 14-14 midway through the second quarter.

"They understood the significance of a good performance today, and they delivered it," Tomlin said of his team. "Hopefully, we grow from it."

Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix blocks for running back LeVeon Bell in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Photo by Chaz Palla

 

Le'Veon Bell rushed for 134 yards on 35 carries and had 192 yards from scrimmage. Included was a 42-yard reception that featured a brutal stiff-arm of Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

Ben Roethlisberger, playing his best game of the season, completed 14 of 24 passes for 224 yards and two first-half touchdowns to Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The latter touchdown was celebrated by a game of hide-and-seek involving the rookie receiver and Bell.

Roethlisberger's 117.4 passer rating was a season high and came two weeks after he publicly wondered whether he "had it anymore."

Not to be outdone, the defense had a near-perfect second half, pitching in with four sacks in the fourth quarter. Cornerbacks Joe Haden and William Gay had interceptions of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

The special teams even chipped in with a fake punt. Robert Golden lobbed a pass to Darrius Heyward-Bey that covered 44 yards and set up Boswell's fifth field goal and 15-point lead with 5:14 remaining.

"I'm just happy we are 3-0 in the AFC North," defensive end Cam Heyward said. "There is a lot we can grow on."

The offense piled up 251 yards in the first half against a Bengals defense that was ranked second in the NFL, yielding just 262 per game. The Steelers finished with 420 yards, but because they were 1 of 6 inside the red zone, the outcome was much closer than the statistical imbalance showed.

"We won, and we won definitively," Tomlin said when asked about the red-zone woes. "I'm not combing through it in that way. I'm really not. We did what was necessary to win."

Bell's 42-yard catch-and-run set up Boswell's 22-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the half that pushed the Steelers ahead for good, 17-14. He stiff-armed Kirkpatrick in the facemask at the Bengals 43 and then ran for 25 more yards before the Bengals could bring him down.

"I've been doing a lot of boxing," Bell said, "so maybe that helped me out."

After that, it was the defense's turn to do the pushing. They forced a three-and-out after Boswell's field goal, which gave the ball back to the offense with 1:28 left and led to a 24-yard field goal and 20-14 halftime lead.

The Bengals had one first down and 19 net yards in the second half. T.J. Watt, Heyward, Tyson Alualu and Bud Dupree got sacks in the final quarter.

Dalton had 34 yards passing and a 16.7 rating in the second half after throwing two touchdown passes in the first. He had fewer yards passing on 12 attempts in the second half than the Steelers' Golden did on his fake-punt heave to Heyward-Bey.

"We just tried to step on the gas," Dupree said. "We didn't play as well as we wanted to in the first half, and we wanted to make sure in the second half we came out and shut them out."

With the win, the goal of having home-field advantage in the playoffs is back on track for the Steelers, who were stumbling along at 3-2 just two weeks ago but now control their destiny within the AFC.

"As long as we feel like we come in and play our game plan and don't beat ourselves, we're going to be really tough to beat," Haden said.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Video: The Trib's Steelers reporters break down Sunday's victory over the Bengals 
The Tribune-Review's Steelers team of Joe Rutter, Chris Adamski and Kevin Gorman break down Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek behind the goal pst with JuJu Smith Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during second quarter against the Bengals quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek behind the goal pst with JuJu Smith Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during second quarter against the Bengals quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
The Bengals' Brandon LaFell pulls in a touchdown pass in front of the Steelers' Mike Mitchell in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Bengals' Brandon LaFell pulls in a touchdown pass in front of the Steelers' Mike Mitchell in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beats the Bengals' Darqueze Dennard for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beats the Bengals' Darqueze Dennard for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pitches back to receiver Martavis Bryant on the first play from scrimmage during the first quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pitches back to receiver Martavis Bryant on the first play from scrimmage during the first quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix takes out a would be Bengals defender for running back LeVeon Bell in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix takes out a would be Bengals defender for running back LeVeon Bell in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers safety Mike Mitchell pumps up fans before a game against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers safety Mike Mitchell pumps up fans before a game against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell steps out of the tackle attempt by the Bengals' Vincent Rey in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell steps out of the tackle attempt by the Bengals' Vincent Rey in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers tight end Vance McDonald catches a pass in front of the Bengals' Shawn Williams during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Vance McDonald catches a pass in front of the Bengals' Shawn Williams during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beats the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beats the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick to the ground in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick to the ground in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell with one of his four field goals agains the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell with one of his four field goals agains the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers fans cheer during the playing of 'Renegade' during the fourth quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer during the playing of 'Renegade' during the fourth quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to connect with receiver Antonio Brown for a touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to connect with receiver Antonio Brown for a touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger cheers on the defense against the Bengals in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger cheers on the defense against the Bengals in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger calls a play at the line during the second quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger calls a play at the line during the second quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden celebrates his interception with Sean Davis during the third quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden celebrates his interception with Sean Davis during the third quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton pushes the Bengals' Brandon LaFell out of bounds at the one-yard line during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton pushes the Bengals' Brandon LaFell out of bounds at the one-yard line during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers cornerback William Gay intercepts a pass intended for the Bengals' Josh Malone during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback William Gay intercepts a pass intended for the Bengals' Josh Malone during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt sacks Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt sacks Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree sacks Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree sacks Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden brings down the Bengals' Brandon LaFell during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden brings down the Bengals' Brandon LaFell during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek at the goal post with JuJu Smith-Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during the second quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek at the goal post with JuJu Smith-Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during the second quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates his sack of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates his sack of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Steelers' Tyson Alualu sack Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Tyson Alualu sack Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
