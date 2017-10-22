Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

LIVE: Steelers take opening kickoff, march down field with ease, lead Bengals 7-0

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Steelers Hall of Famers Lynn Swan and Jerome Bettis speak before the Steelers play the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Hall of Famers Lynn Swan and Jerome Bettis speak before the Steelers play the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis takes a photo with Seth Meyers before the Steelers play the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis takes a photo with Seth Meyers before the Steelers play the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 2 minutes ago

3:44 left, first quarter:

The first two possessions of the game went about as well as they possibly could for the Steelers' offense/defense. (Albeit they just punted on offensive drive No. 2).

7:41 left, first quarter:

The touchdown, for your viewing pleasure-

9:20 left, first quarter:

Vontaze doin Vontaze things-

9:25 left, first quarter:

Well some dummy wrote this morning that Antonio Brown struggles against the Bengals.

One drive into Sunday's game, Brown has two catches and a touchdown. His 7-yard reception 5:35 into the game gave the Steelers an early lead.

Here's about Brown and his recent mediocrity vs. Cincinnati:

12:22 left, first quarter:

Martavis Bryant, a week after reports that he asked for a trade, is predictably given the first touch on the first play (an end around that gained 2 yards).

The Steelers are already in Bengals territory, just four plays in.

4:18 p.m.:

A swing game? How about this?

It's only Week 7, but the Steelers can take a commanding two-game lead in the AFC North – as well as having had beaten each of the other three division rivals already – with a home win against the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon.

A loss to the Bengals? That division lead shrinks to a half-game – and the Steelers will have lost at home to their closest competitor, thereby down the tiebreak to them.

Yes, it's a big game.

Then again, it's the NFL. They all are.

Colleague Joe Rutter on who is playing and who is not for the Steelers:

Some pregame art for you:

Hey, if you don't mind craning your neck, check us out on Facebook Live!

In lieu of that, here is some pregame reading to get yinz ready:

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.