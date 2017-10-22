LIVE: Steelers take opening kickoff, march down field with ease, lead Bengals 7-0
Updated 2 minutes ago
3:44 left, first quarter:
The first two possessions of the game went about as well as they possibly could for the Steelers' offense/defense. (Albeit they just punted on offensive drive No. 2).
The #Steelers have allowed 0 points on opponent's first possessions in first seven games of 2017 - entered today as 1 of 3 to have allowed 0— Dom Rinelli (@drinelli) October 22, 2017
7:41 left, first quarter:
The touchdown, for your viewing pleasure-
7️⃣➡️8️⃣4️⃣ #TouchBrown PIT 7 | CIN 0 pic.twitter.com/J5CFpOQeB7— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2017
9:20 left, first quarter:
Vontaze doin Vontaze things-
Two plays in and Vontaze Burfict kicks Rosie Nix after a play. Then points at Nix for some reason. #Steelers #Bengals pic.twitter.com/lioNLDDMvX— Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 22, 2017
9:25 left, first quarter:
Well some dummy wrote this morning that Antonio Brown struggles against the Bengals.
One drive into Sunday's game, Brown has two catches and a touchdown. His 7-yard reception 5:35 into the game gave the Steelers an early lead.
#Steelers WR Antonio Brown ( @AB84 ) with this third touchdown catch of 2017 and 53rd of his NFL career - the third-most in team history.— Dom Rinelli (@drinelli) October 22, 2017
Here's about Brown and his recent mediocrity vs. Cincinnati:
Steel Mill A.M. by @C_AdamskiTrib : #Bengals have traditionally contained #Steelers wide receiver @AB84 https://t.co/36f0aZtqVU— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2017
12:22 left, first quarter:
Martavis Bryant, a week after reports that he asked for a trade, is predictably given the first touch on the first play (an end around that gained 2 yards).
The Steelers are already in Bengals territory, just four plays in.
4:18 p.m.:
A swing game? How about this?
It's only Week 7, but the Steelers can take a commanding two-game lead in the AFC North – as well as having had beaten each of the other three division rivals already – with a home win against the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon.
A loss to the Bengals? That division lead shrinks to a half-game – and the Steelers will have lost at home to their closest competitor, thereby down the tiebreak to them.
Yes, it's a big game.
Then again, it's the NFL. They all are.
Colleague Joe Rutter on who is playing and who is not for the Steelers:
#Steelers Marcus Gilbert out, Vince Williams in against #Bengals https://t.co/lwe52K6p4S— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2017
Some pregame art for you:
. @sethmeyers takes a photo with Hall of Famer @JeromeBettis36 before the @steelers play the Bengals pic.twitter.com/JsDWSl03Hl— Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) October 22, 2017
. @sethmeyers takes a photo with Hall of Famer @JeromeBettis36 before the @steelers play the Bengals pic.twitter.com/JsDWSl03Hl— Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) October 22, 2017
Hey, if you don't mind craning your neck, check us out on Facebook Live!
In lieu of that, here is some pregame reading to get yinz ready:
#Steelers return to defense-first mentality, report by @TribJoeRutter > > https://t.co/zg9W7IHGhh— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2017
Steel Mill A.M. by @C_AdamskiTrib : #Bengals have traditionally contained #Steelers wide receiver @AB84 https://t.co/36f0aZtqVU— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2017
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict shows best and worst of #Bengals , writes @KGorman_Trib > > https://t.co/oiTZbbHhPt #Steelers— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2017
Four downs by @C_AdamskiTrib : #Steelers slow on penchant to go for 2 https://t.co/GrTr2ETx29— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2017
#Steelers @L_Bell26 calls rivalry with #Bengals 'nitty gritty' https://t.co/UD2CPn5fZ6— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2017
Sacks, laughs aplenty for #Steelers linebacker Vince Williams https://t.co/4ym4BiuSbH— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2017
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.