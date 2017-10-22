LIVE: Steelers take opening kickoff, march down field with ease, lead Bengals 7-0

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

3:44 left, first quarter:

The first two possessions of the game went about as well as they possibly could for the Steelers' offense/defense. (Albeit they just punted on offensive drive No. 2).

The #Steelers have allowed 0 points on opponent's first possessions in first seven games of 2017 - entered today as 1 of 3 to have allowed 0 — Dom Rinelli (@drinelli) October 22, 2017

7:41 left, first quarter:

The touchdown, for your viewing pleasure-

9:20 left, first quarter:

Vontaze doin Vontaze things-

Two plays in and Vontaze Burfict kicks Rosie Nix after a play. Then points at Nix for some reason. #Steelers #Bengals pic.twitter.com/lioNLDDMvX — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 22, 2017

9:25 left, first quarter:

Well some dummy wrote this morning that Antonio Brown struggles against the Bengals.

One drive into Sunday's game, Brown has two catches and a touchdown. His 7-yard reception 5:35 into the game gave the Steelers an early lead.

#Steelers WR Antonio Brown ( @AB84 ) with this third touchdown catch of 2017 and 53rd of his NFL career - the third-most in team history. — Dom Rinelli (@drinelli) October 22, 2017

Here's about Brown and his recent mediocrity vs. Cincinnati:

12:22 left, first quarter:

Martavis Bryant, a week after reports that he asked for a trade, is predictably given the first touch on the first play (an end around that gained 2 yards).

The Steelers are already in Bengals territory, just four plays in.

4:18 p.m.:

A swing game? How about this?

It's only Week 7, but the Steelers can take a commanding two-game lead in the AFC North – as well as having had beaten each of the other three division rivals already – with a home win against the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon.

A loss to the Bengals? That division lead shrinks to a half-game – and the Steelers will have lost at home to their closest competitor, thereby down the tiebreak to them.

Yes, it's a big game.

Then again, it's the NFL. They all are.

Colleague Joe Rutter on who is playing and who is not for the Steelers:

Some pregame art for you:

. @sethmeyers takes a photo with Hall of Famer @JeromeBettis36 before the @steelers play the Bengals pic.twitter.com/JsDWSl03Hl — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) October 22, 2017

In lieu of that, here is some pregame reading to get yinz ready:

