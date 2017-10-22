Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Photo gallery: Best of Steelers vs. Bengals

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Steelers safety Mike Mitchell pumps up fans before a game against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek behind the goal pst with JuJu Smith Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during second quarter against the Bengals quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beats the Bengals' Darqueze Dennard for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Hall of Famers Lynn Swan and Jerome Bettis speak before the Steelers play the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Bengals' Brandon LaFell pulls in a touchdown pass in front of the Steelers' Mike Mitchell in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis takes a photo with Seth Meyers before the Steelers play the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster cruses into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bengals in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix takes out a would be Bengals defender for running back LeVeon Bell in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown scores past the Bengals' George Iloka during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pitches back to receiver Martavis Bryant on the first play from scrimmage during the first quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer for the defense after a pair of sacks during the fourth quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans taunt the Bengals' Vontaze Burfict and Cincinnati fans during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt pressures Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback William Gay returns an interception past the Bengals' Josh Malone during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden intercepts a pass over the Bengals' A.J. Green during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell follows fullback Roosevelt Nix past the Bengals' Vontaze Burfict during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree high-five fans as they leave the field after defeating the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talks with Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton after their game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden celebrates his interception with Sean Davis during the third quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton pushes the Bengals' Brandon LaFell out of bounds at the one-yard line during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback William Gay intercepts a pass intended for the Bengals' Josh Malone during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt sacks Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree sacks Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden brings down the Bengals' Brandon LaFell during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a 7-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Oct. 22, 2017.
Christopher Horner/Tribune-Review
Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a 7-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Oct. 22, 2017.
Christopher Horner/Tribune-Review
Steelers Hall of Famers Lynn Swan and Jerome Bettis speak before the Steelers play the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis takes a photo with Seth Meyers before the Steelers play the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beats the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick to the ground in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell with one of his four field goals agains the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer during the playing of 'Renegade' during the fourth quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to connect with receiver Antonio Brown for a touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger cheers on the defense against the Bengals in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger calls a play at the line during the second quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer as Antonio Brown is introduced before a game against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Vance McDonald catches a pass in front of the Bengals' Shawn Williams during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell steps out of the tackle attempt by the Bengals' Vincent Rey in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Julia Tishko of Plum paints the head of Steelers fan Mark Tettrault outside Gate C at Heinz Field Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, before the game against the AFC North rival Bengals.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt brings down the Bengals' Joe Mixon during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek at the goal post with JuJu Smith-Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during the second quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell runs from JuJu Smith-Schutser during a game of hide-and-seek after Smith-Schuster's second quarter touchdown against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree sacks Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick on his knees after a interference call on the Steelers Antonio Brown in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell gets away from the Bengals' Ryan Glasgow in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell celebrates with receiver Antonio Brown after Browns' touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden grabs a ball intended for the Bengals' A.J. Green in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates his sack of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree hits Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner with a run against the Bengals in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates his sack of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Tyson Alualu sack Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey pulls in a pass on a fake punt again the Bengals in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell connects on a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt pressures Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers safety Sean Davis defends on a pass intended for the Bengals' Josh Malone, the tipped ball was picked off by William Gay in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

A look at the Steelers' Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals through the lens of Tribune-Review photographers Christopher Horner and Chaz Palla.

