Steelers' Le'Veon Bell just embarrasses Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick with stiff-arm
Updated 9 hours ago
Dre Kirkpatrick, meet Le'Veon Bell.
Bell, the Steelers' all-world running back, abused the Bengals cornerback after catching a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter. Bell juked a couple of Bengals players and then aggressively stiff-armed Kirkpatrick to the ground.
It was like Kirkpatrick was a gnat Bell was swatting away.
We're gonna go ahead and leave this right here... pic.twitter.com/Giv0c5J6VX— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2017
With CBS announcer Jim Nantz calling the game, dare we say it was a stiff-arm for the ages?
LeVeon Bell just stiff-armed Kirkpatrick five feet below the grass. That was impressive on so many levels.— Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) October 22, 2017
LeVeon Bell disrespect level: pic.twitter.com/hmS3xlCxec— Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) October 22, 2017