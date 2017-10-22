Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Robert Golden pulls off fake punt to salt away the Bengals

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals punt returner Alex Erickson after taking a pass on a fake field goal play during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals punt returner Alex Erickson after taking a pass on a fake field goal play during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Updated 7 hours ago

Hanging onto a 26-14 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers completed a pass on a fourth-down fake punt that went a long way toward sealing the outcome.

The Steelers went for the fake punt on fourth-and-7 at its own 40-yard line, with strong safety Robert Golden connecting with Darrius Heyward-Bey for a 44-yard gain. Golden, in the upback position, noticed a wide-open Heyward-Bey along the sideline on the right-hand side of the field. He took the snap and let the pass go immediately, hitting Heyward-Bey in stride for the big play.

The play set up the Steelers deep in Cincinnati territory and allowed them to run off more time before settling for a field goal that extended the lead to 29-14 and essentially ended any comeback hopes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.