Steelers' Robert Golden pulls off fake punt to salt away the Bengals
Updated 7 hours ago
Hanging onto a 26-14 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers completed a pass on a fourth-down fake punt that went a long way toward sealing the outcome.
FAKE PUNT ALERT! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/wFxTkTqxjo— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2017
The Steelers went for the fake punt on fourth-and-7 at its own 40-yard line, with strong safety Robert Golden connecting with Darrius Heyward-Bey for a 44-yard gain. Golden, in the upback position, noticed a wide-open Heyward-Bey along the sideline on the right-hand side of the field. He took the snap and let the pass go immediately, hitting Heyward-Bey in stride for the big play.
When you're up by 12 but still calling sweet fake punt plays... #HereWeGo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6jBe1RZo2k— FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 22, 2017
The play set up the Steelers deep in Cincinnati territory and allowed them to run off more time before settling for a field goal that extended the lead to 29-14 and essentially ended any comeback hopes.
Mike Tomlin showing petty hate for the Bengals with this fake punt while up two possessions. pic.twitter.com/uKtd1dzHQj— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 22, 2017