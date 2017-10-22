Vontaze Burfict appears to kick Steelers fullback Rossevelt Nix

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix just "played on" after Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict kicked him. The incident occurred early Sunday as Burfict was on his back and kicked his feet toward Nix's facemask.

"You could see it: I was kicked, but we played on," said Nix, who added: "I felt it. The ref said he didn't see it, so just keep playing."

Official is looking right at the play and does nothing. https://t.co/0l22hqtUnH — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 22, 2017

Burfict declined comment after the game Sunday. He's been suspended twice by the NFL and fined eight times for salary forfeitures of more than $2 million.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was unhappy with Burfict's antics.

man dude gotta go man...that's not football AT ALL!! https://t.co/IFbNZPZtWR — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 23, 2017

"I just don't like when guys come do dirty plays," Bell said. "It's OK to play tough and try to hit guys hard during the course of the play, that's fine. But I don't like the unnecessary roughness and things that happen after the play, like my fullback got kicked in the face.

"That's just not football to me. I don't think that's respectable play. For me I just like playing respectable football, whether you play tough or whatever it, if it's within the play is all fine. But after the play, unnecessary things trying to hurt people, I don't like that."