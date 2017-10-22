Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Vontaze Burfict appears to kick Steelers fullback Rossevelt Nix

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell follows fullback Roosevelt Nix past the Bengals' Vontaze Burfict during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix just "played on" after Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict kicked him. The incident occurred early Sunday as Burfict was on his back and kicked his feet toward Nix's facemask.

"You could see it: I was kicked, but we played on," said Nix, who added: "I felt it. The ref said he didn't see it, so just keep playing."

Burfict declined comment after the game Sunday. He's been suspended twice by the NFL and fined eight times for salary forfeitures of more than $2 million.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was unhappy with Burfict's antics.

"I just don't like when guys come do dirty plays," Bell said. "It's OK to play tough and try to hit guys hard during the course of the play, that's fine. But I don't like the unnecessary roughness and things that happen after the play, like my fullback got kicked in the face.

"That's just not football to me. I don't think that's respectable play. For me I just like playing respectable football, whether you play tough or whatever it, if it's within the play is all fine. But after the play, unnecessary things trying to hurt people, I don't like that."

