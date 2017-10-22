Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Le'Veon Bell get 'creative' with celebration

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell runs from JuJu Smith-Schutser during a game of hide-and-seek after Smith-Schuster's second quarter touchdown against the Bengals Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek behind the goal pst with JuJu Smith Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during second quarter against the Bengals quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
In the locker room a few minutes before Sunday's game, Bell had a "fun" idea: let's play hide and seek. Bell also knew the perfect play partner: JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"JuJu, he loves doing celebrations," Bell said, "so I knew he was the guy who was going to do it. I went right to JuJu and said, 'If you score today, let's play hide and seek.' "

Said Smith-Schuster: "He was like, 'We should do something fun, something cool, like we were little kids.' "

When Smith-Schuster caught a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the rookie receiver covered his eyes in the end zone while Bell ran and hid behind the goalpost.

"I came to JuJu with it literally about 10 minutes before the game," Bell said. "… We really didn't practice it or nothing, it just kind of happened. That was just us being dramatic and creative."

The touchdown was the third for Smith-Schuster and gave the Steelers a 14-7 lead.

