Steelers

The other side: Bengals still in 'Little Brother' mode against Steelers

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick to the ground in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell stiff-arms the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick to the ground in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.

The Cincinnati Bengals came to the party.

But after a bad first half, they were too far behind the Pittsburgh Steelers to mount a comeback, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The Steelers had two touchdowns and two field goals in the first half, making "Pittsburgh Week" an insurmountable one for the Bengals, who lost 29-14 in their fifth consecutive loss to the AFC North rival.

"We blew some coverages; really one coverage and then we just missed a couple tackles on a couple check downs to Bell," Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil told the Enquirer. "They kind of gashed us on a couple other plays. It's frustrating, especially when the offense is playing really well i the first half and we've got a good chance as a defense to get out to a lead and we couldn't get them stopped in the first half. It hurt us."

Bengals' running back Joe Mixon essentially disappeared after helping to set up a touchdown in the first half , reported ESPN staff writer Katherine Terrell. Mixon expressed frustration afterwards.

Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty said the Steelers can expose the Bengals' weaknesses like no other team in the NFL, referring to Cincinnati as the Steelers' "Little Brother." He was critical of the team, comparing the Steelers play to the era of retired running back Jerome Bettis.

Current running back Le'Veon Bell had 35 carries for 134 yards. Bell saw a little extra activity from Bengals' linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who Bell said kicked at the facemask of Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix at the conclusion of the first play.

The Enquirer reported that it did not have the opportunity to ask Burfict about the play in the locker room.

And to cap it off, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis cut his post-game press conference short after being asked about a play call late in the fourth quarter. ESPN believes Lewis may be on the chopping block if he doesn't win a playoff game.

The Steelers travel to Detroit to take on the Lions for Sunday Night Football.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

