Steelers WR Martavis Bryant still unhappy: 'I just want mines, period'

One week after denying he wants to be traded, Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant reportedly took to social media to express his displeasure with his role on the Steelers.

In a response to an Instagram post about rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, a person using Bryant's verified account wrote : "JuJu is no where near better than me, fool. All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."

The post later was deleted and replaced with another that was complimentary of Smith-Schuster:

"JuJu is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game. I want him to get his. I just want mines, period, point-blank. Ain't nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show."

Bryant was targeted just twice on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's 24 pass attempts in the Steelers' 29-14 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals. He had one catch for 3 yards. On the other target, a deep pass, Bryant lost track of the ball in flight, and it landed incomplete.

Bryant appeared to be frustrated after he was not targeted on an incompletion to Antonio Brown on a third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter. Bryant was seen shaking his head as he walked back to the sideline.

Smith-Schuster has cut into Bryant's playing time and caught a 31-yard touchdown pass Sunday to give the Steelers a 14-7 lead.

Last Monday, Bryant denied an NFL Network report that said he had approached the Steelers and requested a trade.

In his first season back since serving a year-long suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Bryant has 18 catches for 234 yards in seven games.