Steelers

2 Steelers tickets are yours if you return JuJu Smith-Schuster's stolen bike

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Antonio Brown #84 after a 31 yard touchdown reception in the second quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on October 22, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Getty Images
JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Antonio Brown #84 after a 31 yard touchdown reception in the second quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on October 22, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Updated 1 hour ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster is on foot patrol.

The Steelers rookie wide receiver tweeted Tuesday — while walking to practice — that someone had stolen his bike.

"Man somebody stole my bike," he said. "I ain't got no bike no more. I'm walking towards practice. This is crazy."

He followed that tweet with a video of him biking home from the Steelers practice facility Monday.

Antonio Brown to the rescue.

The All-Pro receiver is trying to help Smith-Schuster by offering a reward: Two free tickets to an upcoming Steelers home game for returning JuJu's bike to the practice facility on the South Side.

At the start of the season, Smith-Schuster tweeted a video of him explaining that he doesn't have a license or a car, which is why he bikes everywhere.

