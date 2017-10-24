2 Steelers tickets are yours if you return JuJu Smith-Schuster's stolen bike
JuJu Smith-Schuster is on foot patrol.
The Steelers rookie wide receiver tweeted Tuesday — while walking to practice — that someone had stolen his bike.
"Man somebody stole my bike," he said. "I ain't got no bike no more. I'm walking towards practice. This is crazy."
♂️ ♂️ MY BIKE GOT STOLEN WHY PEOPLE GOT TO BE LIKE THAT?? pic.twitter.com/W01q63IY0d— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017
He followed that tweet with a video of him biking home from the Steelers practice facility Monday.
This was me biking yesterday ♂️ ♂️ gonna miss that bike for real pic.twitter.com/Xyv59LBh75— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017
Antonio Brown to the rescue.
The All-Pro receiver is trying to help Smith-Schuster by offering a reward: Two free tickets to an upcoming Steelers home game for returning JuJu's bike to the practice facility on the South Side.
RETURN JUJU'S BIKE pic.twitter.com/9absUy9syg— Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 24, 2017
At the start of the season, Smith-Schuster tweeted a video of him explaining that he doesn't have a license or a car, which is why he bikes everywhere.
ATTN: Why I Ride A Bike Around Pittsburgh!! pic.twitter.com/lhkHef26ir— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 5, 2017
I Hope It's Not An End Of An Era #TeamFindJujusBike pic.twitter.com/inFJ1fhsbC— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017