Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Martavis Bryant: 'I got to go' if role doesn't change

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant stiff-arms the Chiefs' Marcus Peters in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant stiff-arms the Chiefs' Marcus Peters in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Updated 2 hours ago

Martavis Bryant wants the ball more. Ben Roethlisberger wants to be part of that conversation. And Mike Tomlin wants to talk about football rather than his disgruntled wide receiver's role in the Steelers offense.

Tomlin made that clear Tuesday afternoon when the Bryant saga took a few more twists and turns.

“I have no desire to sit up here with a catcher's mitt and field questions about Martavis and his social media habits,” Tomlin said early in his weekly news conference.

Questions, however, were unavoidable after Bryant told ESPN earlier in the day that he would prefer to play elsewhere if he doesn't get more targets in the passing game. Bryant has 18 catches for 234 yards through seven games. He was targeted twice and had one catch for three yards Sunday in the Steelers' 29-14 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bryant called in sick Monday and missed film review and positional meetings. This, of course, came after he used Instagram on Sunday night to denounce rookie wide-receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. And that sideshow came one week after an NFL Network reported that Bryant wants to be traded. Bryant denied the report, but told a different story to ESPN on Tuesday.

“I mean, if things don't get better, then I got to go,” Bryant said.

That's not happening, Tomlin said emphatically and without provocation.

“We've invested a lot in Martavis since we drafted him and he's not available via a trade,” Tomlin said. “We've invested a lot and we've covered a lot of ground. It's obvious we still have more ground to cover with him because we're having a conversation about him that's not football related.”

Bryant's football contributions were undeniable in his first two seasons when he averaged 17.3 yards per catch on 76 receptions for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns. Bryant is averaging 13 yards per catch and has just one touchdown this season.

Bryant told ESPN he hasn't expressed his unhappiness to Tomlin.

“We don't communicate about this because I've been holding it in, and I ain't been saying nothing to nobody,” he said. “I just been keeping it to myself and just talking to my receivers coach every now and then about it. But it just keeps happening.

“I mean, I'm a team player. I'm not trying to act like I'm being selfish, because I'm not being selfish. It's I just want to help contribute, and I want to be the best player I can be.”

Tomlin indicated he will have a conversation with Bryant on Wednesday.

“When I do, I'll rain down my judgment and we'll move forward,” Tomlin said. “He's a good guy to work with in the building and he has been … He says some things when he's not around us that are somewhat of a distraction, and I say somewhat because we're having to field questions about it, not because it's high on my damn agenda.”

On his Instagram post Sunday, Bryant responded to commenter who suggested that Smith-Schuster, a 20-year-old rookie who had three touchdowns, was the better receiver.

“JuJu is no where near better than me, fool,” Bryant wrote. “All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else.”

The post later was deleted and replaced by one that was complimentary of Smith-Schuster, but also indicated the Steelers were of little help to Bryant during his suspension.

“Ain't nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show,” Bryant wrote.

Tomlin called the social media posts “out of bounds.”

“It's OK to want more playing time and want to be a central reason why we are successful provided you relay that in an appropriate way,” Tomlin said. “Social media is not the appropriate way.”

Roethlisberger agreed and said Bryant should have brought his concerns to him.

“Come talk to your quarterback,” Roethlisberger told 93.7 FM on his weekly radio segment.

Roethlisberger said he exchanged text messages with Bryant on Monday and wants to meet Wednesday.

“He was telling me about his frustrations and whatever, and he told me he's talked to the coaches,” Roethlisberger said. ““I said, ‘Tay, the one thing you haven't done is talk to me. Come talk to me. How can I help you? Let's figure out a way and game plan that me as a quarterback, I can talk to you, I can help you, I can talk through an issue you may have, whatever it may be.'”

Bryant told ESPN that he won't re-sign with the Steelers after the 2018 season unless he becomes a bigger component of the offense. “That's his prerogative and that's fine,” Roethlisberger said. “Then give us these next two years. Let's get the most out of him because we can use him.

“I'm excited for what can come. I know people are upset because you don't talk about a teammate, but he can help us. I'm not giving up on him and I hope he's not giving up on himself. So let's find a way to use him.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.