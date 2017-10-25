Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster's stolen bike found in Mt. Oliver, police said

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's missing bike has been found, according to Mt. Oliver Police Chief Matt Juzwick.

Police got a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday to respond to Maxwell's Pub on Brownsville Road, he said.

A man there said he had just purchased the bike on the street for $200, but called police after he watched a news report that it belonged to the Steelers rookie wide receiver, the chief said.

Police seized the bike and notified the team. The bike is in great condition, Juzwick said.

"He's supposedly coming to get it today," he said.

The man who called police gave investigators a description of the person from whom he purchased it, Juzwick said. Mt. Oliver police are coordinating with investigators in the City of Pittsburgh, where the bike was stolen, he said.

Smith-Schuster tweeted Tuesday that someone had stolen his bike.

"Man somebody stole my bike," he said. "I ain't got no bike no more. I'm walking towards practice. This is crazy."

Teammate wide receiver Antonio Brown came to the rescue with a reward: two home game tickets for returning JuJu's bike to the team's practice facility on the South Side.

Smith-Schuster doesn't have a driver's license and previously said he heavily relies on his bike for transportation.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.