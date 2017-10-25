Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster's stolen bike found in Mt. Oliver, police said

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster plays agains the Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Soldier Field Chicago Il.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster plays agains the Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Soldier Field Chicago Il.

Updated 49 minutes ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster's missing bike has been found, according to Mt. Oliver Police Chief Matt Juzwick.

Police got a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday to respond to Maxwell's Pub on Brownsville Road, he said.

A man there said he had just purchased the bike on the street for $200, but called police after he watched a news report that it belonged to the Steelers rookie wide receiver, the chief said.

Police seized the bike and notified the team. The bike is in great condition, Juzwick said.

"He's supposedly coming to get it today," he said.

The man who called police gave investigators a description of the person from whom he purchased it, Juzwick said. Mt. Oliver police are coordinating with investigators in the City of Pittsburgh, where the bike was stolen, he said.

Smith-Schuster tweeted Tuesday that someone had stolen his bike.

"Man somebody stole my bike," he said. "I ain't got no bike no more. I'm walking towards practice. This is crazy."

Teammate wide receiver Antonio Brown came to the rescue with a reward: two home game tickets for returning JuJu's bike to the team's practice facility on the South Side.

Smith-Schuster doesn't have a driver's license and previously said he heavily relies on his bike for transportation.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
2 Steelers tickets are yours if you return JuJu Smith-Schuster's stolen bike
JuJu Smith-Schuster is on foot patrol. The Steelers rookie wide receiver tweeted Tuesday — while walking to practice — that someone had stolen his bike. "Man ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.