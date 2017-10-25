Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers bench Martavis Bryant for social media antics

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant plays against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant plays against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant said coach Mike Tomlin has benched him for the game Sunday night against the Detroit Lions because of his controversial social media comments.

“I'm not playing Sunday, which is fine,” Bryant said Wednesday afternoon. “I'm not tripping. It is what it is.”

Bryant said he talked with Tomlin on Tuesday.

“We are both on same page and are moving on,” he said. “What happened has happened. All we can do is learn from it, get better and move on.”

Bryant was demoted to the scout team for practice Wednesday.

“The show must go on even if I'm not playing,” Bryant said. “I still have to work on my craft.”

Bryant said he was not fined by Tomlin.

The NFL trading deadline is Monday at 4 p.m., but Tomlin said the Steelers have no intention of dealing Bryant, who has 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown in seven games.

“If I'm not traded, I'm going to work my butt off here and whatever happens happens,” he said. “You're not going to hear me complaining no more. I'm just going to be quiet and let everything fall into place.”

Bryant will be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Related Content
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger makes no promises on passing to Martavis Bryant
Ben Roethlisberger wants to let disgruntled wide receiver Martavis Bryant to know he is a valuable member of the Steelers offense. He also wants Bryant ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.