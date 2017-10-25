Steelers bench Martavis Bryant for social media antics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant said coach Mike Tomlin has benched him for the game Sunday night against the Detroit Lions because of his controversial social media comments.

“I'm not playing Sunday, which is fine,” Bryant said Wednesday afternoon. “I'm not tripping. It is what it is.”

Bryant said he talked with Tomlin on Tuesday.

“We are both on same page and are moving on,” he said. “What happened has happened. All we can do is learn from it, get better and move on.”

Bryant was demoted to the scout team for practice Wednesday.

“The show must go on even if I'm not playing,” Bryant said. “I still have to work on my craft.”

Bryant said he was not fined by Tomlin.

The NFL trading deadline is Monday at 4 p.m., but Tomlin said the Steelers have no intention of dealing Bryant, who has 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown in seven games.

“If I'm not traded, I'm going to work my butt off here and whatever happens happens,” he said. “You're not going to hear me complaining no more. I'm just going to be quiet and let everything fall into place.”

Bryant will be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.