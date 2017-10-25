Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Gilbert again among those not practicing Wednesday.

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 6:57 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) did not practice Wednesday. Gilbert has missed most of the past five games. Tuitt missed this past week's game, and McDonald left that victory against Cincinnati early.

Also not practicing was guard David DeCastro, who divulged earlier in the week that his wife was due to give birth to the couple's first child this week. After practice ended, members of the offensive line playfully made a big deal out of checking their phones to see if there was any birth-related news.

Lions injury report

Six starters were among the eight players listed on the Lions' injury report. Left tackle Greg Robinson (ankle) did not practice; receiver Golden Tate (shoulder), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) were limited at practice; and guard T.J. Lang (back) and safety Glover Quin (concussion) practiced fully.

In Robinson's stead, Brian Mihalik was getting first-team reps at practice, according to MLive.com . Mihalik was on the Steelers' 53-man roster for most of last season, but he did not appear in any games. He played his first snaps on offense as an NFL player in the Lions' previous game two weeks ago.

Steelers-Pats stays put

A Steelers spokesman confirmed the kickoff time for Steelers' Dec. 17 home game against the New England Patriots will remain 4:25 p.m. It will not be “flexed” to a night start.

The NFL's Sunday afternoon broadcast partners, CBS and Fox, are given the option to “protect” certain games from being moved to NBC's evening window.

CBS will broadcast the Week 15 Steelers-Patriots game, a rematch of January's AFC championship. The Steelers and Patriots have combined to win 10 of the past 16 AFC championships.

Memorable return

For only the second time in his career, Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday will play a regular-season game at Ford Field in Detroit.

Of course, Roethlisberger has played in the stadium one other time as a pro: Super Bowl XL, when, as a second-year, player he started for the Steelers in their victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I think before the game it will be a lot of great memories and thoughts walking out there, driving up to the stadium,” Roethlisberger said. “But once the game starts, I'm solely focused on this game and the Lions right now. But obviously there will be some thoughts and memories pouring in.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.