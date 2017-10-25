Steelers notebook: Gilbert again among those not practicing Wednesday.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) did not practice Wednesday. Gilbert has missed most of the past five games. Tuitt missed this past week's game, and McDonald left that victory against Cincinnati early.

Also not practicing was guard David DeCastro, who divulged earlier in the week that his wife was due to give birth to the couple's first child this week. After practice ended, members of the offensive line playfully made a big deal out of checking their phones to see if there was any birth-related news.

Lions injury report

Six starters were among the eight players listed on the Lions' injury report. Left tackle Greg Robinson (ankle) did not practice; receiver Golden Tate (shoulder), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) were limited at practice; and guard T.J. Lang (back) and safety Glover Quin (concussion) practiced fully.

In Robinson's stead, Brian Mihalik was getting first-team reps at practice, according to MLive.com . Mihalik was on the Steelers' 53-man roster for most of last season, but he did not appear in any games. He played his first snaps on offense as an NFL player in the Lions' previous game two weeks ago.

Steelers-Pats stays put

A Steelers spokesman confirmed the kickoff time for Steelers' Dec. 17 home game against the New England Patriots will remain 4:25 p.m. It will not be “flexed” to a night start.

The NFL's Sunday afternoon broadcast partners, CBS and Fox, are given the option to “protect” certain games from being moved to NBC's evening window.

CBS will broadcast the Week 15 Steelers-Patriots game, a rematch of January's AFC championship. The Steelers and Patriots have combined to win 10 of the past 16 AFC championships.

Memorable return

For only the second time in his career, Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday will play a regular-season game at Ford Field in Detroit.

Of course, Roethlisberger has played in the stadium one other time as a pro: Super Bowl XL, when, as a second-year, player he started for the Steelers in their victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I think before the game it will be a lot of great memories and thoughts walking out there, driving up to the stadium,” Roethlisberger said. “But once the game starts, I'm solely focused on this game and the Lions right now. But obviously there will be some thoughts and memories pouring in.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.