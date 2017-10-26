Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster relieved to have bike back

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster pulls in a third-quarter catch against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster pulls in a third-quarter catch against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Updated 21 minutes ago

It was after midnight early Wednesday when Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got the word he was waiting for.

"(Steelers team security manager Jack Kearney) called me 1 a.m. saying, 'We found your bike,'" Smith-Schuster said after practice Wednesday. "And I was like, 'Are you serious?'"

Word made it to the public a few hours later.

And so, the Steelers' Bike-Gate 2017 ended.

"I didn't think it was gonna be that serious," Smith-Schuster said of the media coverage of his stolen bike. "People tell me it was on the news, and people were out trying to find the bike. That's when I knew, 'Dang, this is serious.'"

The youngest player in the NFL, the 20-year-old Smith-Schuster coincidentally got his learner's permit for a driver's license Tuesday – the same day that a bicycle he said he spent $800 at REI for wasn't where he left it.

"First thing I thought was, 'I'm gonna be late for this rookie meeting. I'm gonna get fined!'" Smith-Schuster said. "And I texted my teammates, and (rookie cornerback) Brian Allen was able to pick me up."

Smith-Schuster said the bike was locked ("I'm not gonna put my $800 bike not locked up on the South Side"), and that – now that the bike has been found – he no longer is intending to file a police report.

Smith-Schuster's bike – which now has its own Twitter and Instagram accounts – was found at Maxwell's Pub on Brownsville Road. The man who reported it said he purchased it for $200.

"I was like, 'How they gonna disrespect my bike like that?'" Smith-Schuster said, smiling. "Eight-hundred-dollar bike, and it sold for $200."

Smith-Schuster was grateful for the bike's return, publicly thanking all who looked for it. But he stopped short at offering a reward to the man who turned it back in.

"Honestly, if you think about it, could he have stolen the bike and is now saying he bought it off somebody?" Smith-Schuster said. "I mean, there is a lot of questions. But obviously, when it comes down to it, I don't mind paying back $200."

Smith-Schuster said he would add a tracking device to his bike.

"Honestly, it was my only mode of transportation," he said. "I think it was God trying to tell me, 'You need to get your license now.'"

Smith-Schuster said his driving test is scheduled for Tuesday, two days after the Steelers' next game Sunday at the Detroit Lions. Smith-Schuster could be in store for a bigger role in that game in light of Martavis Bryant sitting out the game because of team-imposed discipline resulting from social media posts this week.

Smith-Schuster remains in the NFL's concussion protocol but practiced fully Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday barring any setbacks.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.