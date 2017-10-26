Martavis Bryant's benching opens door for Steelers backup wide receivers

The rookie whose bike was stolen earlier this week has a chance to do a little stealing of his own.

With Martavis Bryant benched this Sunday when the Steelers face the Detroit Lions, JuJu Smith-Schuster will take valuable snaps at the No. 2 receiver's position away from the disgruntled three-year veteran.

A strong showing against the Lions could increase Smith-Schuster's role in the Steelers offense when they return from their bye week.

Smith-Schuster figures to get the first look at the Z-receiver spot on the side of the formation opposite All-Pro Antonio Brown. Justin Hunter also could be a part of the picture as the Steelers try to improve to 6-2 heading into their off week.

Smith-Schuster has 17 catches for 234 yards, and his three touchdown receptions are tied with Brown for the team lead. Not bad for a 20-year-old receiver who is only the fifth-most targeted player on the roster.

“It's just momentum, just working with the guys,” Smith-Schuster said when asked how he can keep improving during Bryant's absence. “The more I work with Ben (Roethlisberger), the more I work with AB, the more I work with the O-line, the running backs, the chemistry will keep building and building ­— and getting better.”

When they were without Bryant last season while he was serving his year.long suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, the Steelers overcame the lack of a consistent No. 2 receiver to reach the AFC championship game.

Bryant's return was expected to help the Steelers become one of the NFL's most dangerous units, yet they rank 17th in points and 11th in yards per game. Bryant has 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown and lost snaps to Smith-Schuster in recent weeks.

The Steelers will see how they fare without Bryant one more time, likely by using the same patchwork approach at the Z-receiver spot they took last season.

This time, instead of Sammie Coates and Cobi Hamilton getting the bulk of the playing time, it will be Smith-Schuster, their second-round draft pick, and Hunter, a former second-rounder and little-used free-agent acquisition.

The names may have changed, but the concept won't.

“We're going to run our offense,” running back Le'Veon Bell said. “We've always carried the next-man-up mentality. Whoever is in, whether it's Juju or J-Hunt, they'll be ready. They'll be ready to go out there and make plays.”

That goal also applies to slot receiver Eli Rogers, who has been working his way back from a two-game benching after he muffed a punt return against Chicago. Smith-Schuster also has stolen snaps away from Rogers in the slot.

“I'm hungry,” Rogers said. “I'm an undrafted guy, so I always have a chip on my shoulder at all times. I definitely feel like I'm ready to go.”

Rogers was the team's second-leading wide receiver last year, catching 48 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns. Through seven weeks, however, his numbers have dipped to seven catches for 64 yards and no TDs.

“I'm ready whenever my number is called,” Rogers said. “I'm coming in with a singular focus of getting better, working hard and leaving everything else up to the coaches. I just want to continue to showcase my abilities.”

Hunter, a fifth-year veteran, is expected to be on the active roster for just the third game this season. He was the early darling of training camp, particularly with his work in the Seven Shots goal-line offense drill. But he has been inactive the past two games and has only two catches for 11 yards on the season.

The Steelers have struggled in the red zone — they rank 30th in scoring touchdowns inside the 20 — and Hunter could provide a boost in that area. Last season, split between Buffalo and Miami, Hunter had four touchdown receptions on 10 catches.

“That stuff can carry over,” Hunter said. “I had a couple plays today in the red zone went really well, and I'm trying to keep it moving.”

No matter who steps in for Bryant, he will take a backseat to Bell and Brown in the offensive hierarchy. Bell leads the NFL in rushing attempts and is third in receptions by a running back. Brown is the NFL leader with 84 targets, 52 receptions and 765 receiving yards. He has been targeted 16 more times than the next closest player, and his receiving yardage total is 220 yards more than anyone else in the NFL.

“That doesn't leave a lot,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said. ‘We're winning games, and that's what is most important. Depending upon how the game goes, it will obviously give opportunities to somebody, and we'll see who takes advantage of it.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer.