Steelers notebook: Coaching staff says Ben Roethlisberger can forget about QB sneaks

A day after Ben Roethlisberger campaigned to run more quarterback sneaks at the goal line or on third- or fourth-and-1, his offensive coordinator played coy about calling the play.

“Maybe we'll have to get it in,” Todd Haley said with a smile.

Why haven't the Steelers to this point?

“Those are kind of general staff decisions,” Haley said. “Some staffs choose not to let people earhole their quarterback in the side of the head. Other staffs take that risk at times. There is risk-reward with everything you do.”

Roethlisberger has 13 carries for minus-9 yards this season, all of which have been either end-of-half kneel downs or scrambles.

Bell not overworked

On pace for 462 touches this season, Le'Veon Bell isn't about to ask for a lighter workload.

“Getting massages, getting treatments,” Bell said after practice Wednesday. “I definitely can't complain with where I am at. I feel good.”

Bell is averaging 28.9 touches per game this season (24-plus carries and almost 5 receptions) — up slightly from the 28.0 he got last season. But Bell played only 12 games in 2016 — he was suspended for the first three games and sat out the meaningless finale.

Haley said the coaching staff monitors the 25-year-old Bell and how he's feeling. He noted Bell skipping training camp might be to his benefit now.

“It took a lot of cuts off my body, me cutting and sticking in the ground, obviously hits from not being there for 4-5 weeks,” Bell said. “So obviously, the first couple weeks getting back into things I was a little slow getting started. And now I feel good — that's the biggest thing.”

New addition

Guard David DeCastro was back at practice Thursday, a day after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter. Brooke (7 pounds, 12 ounces) was born early Wednesday evening.

No Tuitt

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt did not practice again Thursday and appears to have been shut down in advance of Sunday's game at Detroit. The Steelers are idle next week.

Tuitt has been limited to three full games this season, plus one series in the season opener. He missed two-plus games because of a biceps injury. He then suffered a back injury that prevented him from playing last week and apparently will keep him from going this week.

“I just hope we get him back next week,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler. “And I think we will.”

No Gilbert, McDonald

It's also unlikely right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) or tight end Vance McDonald (knee) play Sunday after neither practiced Thursday.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced fully for the second consecutive day; he technically remains in concussion protocol.

For the Lions, starting left tackle Greg Robinson (ankle) again did not practice.

Staff writer Joe Rutter contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.