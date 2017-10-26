Whose do you have? Steelers stars help boost jersey sales

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers were one of three NFL teams to have four players included among the Top 50 players with the best-selling jerseys, according to figures released Thursday by the NFL Players Association.

Antonio Brown is ranked No. 7, followed by Ben Roethlisberger (17), Le'Veon Bell (24) and rookie running back James Conner (37).

The Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders also have four players on the list. The Seattle Seahawks lead with five players among the Top 50.

The list takes into account sales of officially licensed NFL merchandise, tracking results from the first half of the NFL fiscal calendar of March 1-Aug. 31.

The top-selling jersey belongs to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, like Prescott a second-year player, has the second most popular jersey, followed by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. round out the top five.

Conner had the most popular jersey among rookies for the second consecutive quarter. Other rookies on the list were Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (40) and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (43).

In weekly data released separately Thursday by Dick's Sporting Goods, the Steelers have five players among the top 26. No other team had more than two players among the 26 best-selling jerseys.

Steelers players on the list are Brown (No. 4), Bell (14), Alejandro Villanueva (17), Connor (22) and rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt (26).

The weekly leader on the Dick's list was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.