Free-agent pickup Tyson Alualu filling in admirably when called upon

With Stephon Tuitt injured for much of this season, the Steelers' defensive line has been forced to rely on a small group of players.

Tyson Alualu is an eight-year NFL veteran, a former top-10 draft pick who, at various points, had been an every-down defensive lineman.

But even Alualu couldn't have expected he would be relied upon as much as he has been over his first half-season with the Steelers. The former Jacksonville Jaguar will be the Steelers' primary right defensive end for the fifth time in eight games when he makes another start Sunday in Detroit.

“We trust Tyson really well,” inside linebacker Ryan Shazier said. “We feel like every time he comes in, he does his job really well. Him and L.T. (Walton) know the playbook. ... I trust Tyson when he's in. I don't have any worries about him.”

That's good, because the Steelers have been forced to turn to Alualu more often than they would have liked. And that's not a knock on Alualu, whom the Steelers in March signed to a $6 million contract that, at the time, was the third highest they gave any outside free agent since 2010.

It's just that the Steelers rather would be leaning on their $60 million man, Stephon Tuitt. This was supposed to be the year Tuitt became a star. But other than inking that six-year contract on the eve of the season opener, it hasn't been a pleasant 2017 season for Tuitt.

Tuitt injured his triceps on the on the first series of the season, missing the rest of that game in Cleveland and the two games after that.

Then, a back injury suffered at the Steelers' facility last week forced him out of this past Sunday's victory against Cincinnati and will prevent him from playing this Sunday against the Lions.

That has meant plenty of work for Alualu.

“You always try to go out and have no drop-off,” Alualu said. “Tuitt, obviously, is a great player. ... With (Javon) Hargrave and L.T. coming in, we just have to keep that going. I know if we can trust the depth and continue to get after it, it can only help in the long run.”

The Steelers repeatedly have brought in a veteran to provide depth for their defensive line. The most recent of those, Cam Thomas (2014-15) and Ricardo Mathews (2016), didn't work out as well as planned.

Alualu came to Pittsburgh with a resume that was longer and better than those two. Alualu also has been needed more than Thomas or Mathews were during their tenures with the Steelers. Alualu has played in 56.5 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps, the second-highest rate on the team behind only captain Cameron Heyward.

“He's a great guy, a veteran guy,” Hargrave said. “He's been in these type of games, and he's real comfortable when he's in these type of situations. There's not really a fall-off when Tuitt goes out, because everybody can play.”

Alualu has his first sack as a Steeler last week against the Bengals. He's eighth on the team in total tackles with 20.

Alualu brings pass-rush skills to the defensive end spot. He, Heyward and starting nose tackle Hragrave rotate at the two line spots in passing situations when Tuitt is out. Walton plays, at times, too.

“It can keep us fresh,” Heyward said. “We we have a lot of depth now. We can trust everybody, and the rotation has been working out real well.”

Staff writer Joe Rutter contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.