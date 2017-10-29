Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers keep promise, bench Martavis Bryant

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

DETROIT — As promised by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, wide receiver Martavis Bryant did not dress Sunday night against the Detroit Lions because of his social media comments from last weekend.

Bryant was one of the seven inactives for the Steelers. The others were quarterback Joshua Dobbs, cornerback Brian Allen, tackles Jerald Hawkins and Marcus Gilbert, tight end Vance McDonald and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Wide receiver Justin Hunter was on the 53-man roster in place of Bryant.

Gilbert, McDonald and Tuitt already had been ruled out Friday because of injuries.

Chris Hubbard started for Gilbert, and Tyson Alualu started in place of Tuitt. At tight end, Xavier Grimble was active and backed up starter Jesse James. Gilbert has missed five games and part of another. Tuitt has sat out five games and all but two snaps of the season opener.

The Steelers have two weeks until they play their next game, Nov. 12 at Indianapolis.

Linebacker Arthur Moats was active after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

For the Lions, wide receiver Golden Tate is active. He was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

