JuJu Smith-Schuster scores record-long TD, Steelers hold off Lions

JuJu Smith-Schuster went a long way across the Ford Field turf Sunday night, and he didn't need the most famous bike in recent Pittsburgh sports history to do it.

The rookie wide receiver scooted 97 yards on a catch-and-run that represented the longest pass reception in Steelers history, and the Steelers held on for a 20-15 victory against the Detroit Lions.

Smith-Schuster's play with 3:01 left in the third quarter provided a 20-12 lead and came less than 90 seconds after the Steelers stopped the Lions twice inside the 1 with a goal-line stand.

The win was the third in a row for the Steelers, whose 6-2 record is tops in the AFC heading into their bye week. They also lead the Baltimore Ravens by two games in the division at the midpoint of the season.

Smith-Schuster had seven receptions for 193 yards, his big game coming on a night when No. 2 receiver Martavis Bryant was benched by coach Mike Tomlin.

The Lions, who lost their third consecutive game to fall to 3-4, ran three plays from the Steelers 1 on two second-half drives. All they had to show for it was three points, and that was a difference in the outcome.

The Lions also were stopped on fourth down from the Steelers 8 in the final two minutes. After a change of possession, a pass interference call helped the Steelers run out the clock following a shovel pass to Smith-Schuster.

Lions quarterback Matt Stafford had 423 yards passing — easily the highest allowed by the Steelers secondary this year. But reminiscent of the Steelers' red-zone problems, the Lions could manage just five Matt Prater field goals.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 317 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Le'Veon Bell had 76 yards rushing and a touchdown.

On their opening drive of the second half, the Steelers had a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown wiped out because of pass interference. Brown pushed off cornerback Darius Slay in the end zone. When the drive stalled, Chris Boswell kicked a 38-yard field goal, the ball caroming through off the right upright for a 13-12 lead.

What followed was a goal-line stand that kept the one-point lead intact and turned the tide of the game. Stafford moved the Lions from their 17 to the Steelers 1. On third-and-goal, Javon Hargrave and Vince Williams stopped Dwayne Washington for no gain. Bypassing a go-ahead field goal, Lions coach Jim Caldwell put the ball in Stafford's hands on fourth down. Stafford was pressured and tried to move up in the pocket. Tyson Alualu dropped him for a 1-yard loss.

Three plays later, Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster pulled off the longest pass play in Steelers history. Smith-Schuster broke free of cornerback Quandre Diggs, caught the pass at the Steelers 28 and took off with no defenders in front of him. He outraced Diggs and Glover Quin to the end zone.

In the span of 90 seconds, the Lions went from possibly leading by six points to trailing 20-12.

Stafford moved the Lions inside the Steelers 5 one more time. Again, the defense held firm. Washington carried twice from inside the 4. When he was stopped at the 1 on third down, Caldwell elected to send Prater on the field.

Prater kicked his fifth field goal, a 19-yarder, to pull the Lions within 20-15 with 12:54 remaining. Artie Burns recovered a fumble in Steelers territory to snuff out one drive, but Stafford refused to quit.

He moved the Lions to the Steelers 11 with 2:55 remaining after a 44-yard completion to Eric Ebron. On third-and-5 from the 6, Theo Riddick was stopped for a 2-yard loss.

On fourth down from the 8, Stafford threw incomplete, Ryan Shazier dropping a sure-thing interception.

The Lions held a 12-10 halftime lead thanks to four field goals from Prater.

The fourth kick came after Bell lost a fumble with 56 seconds remaining when it looked like the Steelers might build on a 10-9 lead. On third-and-1 from the Lions 23, Bell went up the middle and had the ball stripped by defensive end Anthony Zettel.

In 43 seconds, Stafford moved the Lions from the 21 to the Steelers 16. He picked apart the secondary with completions of 18, 34 and 11 yards. After three consecutive incompletions by Stafford, Prater made his 34-yard kick with 13 seconds left in the half.

Stafford had 206 yards passing in the half, which was more yardage than four quarterbacks had thrown against the Steelers for an entire game this season.

The red-zone issues that have stalled so many drives this season returned on the opening series.

A 41-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on the opening snap helped the Steelers drive to the Lions 16. On third-and-2, Roethlisberger found slot receiver Eli Rogers open cutting toward the left corner of the end zone. The ball ricocheted off Rogers' fingers, and the Steelers had to settle for Chris Boswell's 34-yard field goal.

The Lions also opened with a big play, a 43-yard pass to Marvin Jones that put the ball on the Steelers 36. The Lions got another first down, but two false starts sabotaged the drive, and Prater squeezed a 48-yard field goal just over the cross bar to tie the score, 3-3.

Prater kicked a 37-yard field goal with 9:11 left in the second quarter. This came after Jones got behind cornerback Joe Haden for a 33-yard completion to the Steelers 10.

The Steelers rebounded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that didn't falter inside the red zone. The big play was Roethlisberger's 40-yard pass to Brown on third-and-9 that put the ball on the Lions 5. On the next play, Bell pushed his way into the end zone.

The Lions answered with another Prater field goal, this one from 51 yards, to pull within 10-9.