Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster scores record-long TD, Steelers hold off Lions

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster went a long way across the Ford Field turf Sunday night, and he didn't need the most famous bike in recent Pittsburgh sports history to do it.

The rookie wide receiver scooted 97 yards on a catch-and-run that represented the longest pass reception in Steelers history, and the Steelers held on for a 20-15 victory against the Detroit Lions.

Smith-Schuster's play with 3:01 left in the third quarter provided a 20-12 lead and came less than 90 seconds after the Steelers stopped the Lions twice inside the 1 with a goal-line stand.

The win was the third in a row for the Steelers, whose 6-2 record is tops in the AFC heading into their bye week. They also lead the Baltimore Ravens by two games in the division at the midpoint of the season.

Smith-Schuster had seven receptions for 193 yards, his big game coming on a night when No. 2 receiver Martavis Bryant was benched by coach Mike Tomlin.

The Lions, who lost their third consecutive game to fall to 3-4, ran three plays from the Steelers 1 on two second-half drives. All they had to show for it was three points, and that was a difference in the outcome.

The Lions also were stopped on fourth down from the Steelers 8 in the final two minutes. After a change of possession, a pass interference call helped the Steelers run out the clock following a shovel pass to Smith-Schuster.

Lions quarterback Matt Stafford had 423 yards passing — easily the highest allowed by the Steelers secondary this year. But reminiscent of the Steelers' red-zone problems, the Lions could manage just five Matt Prater field goals.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 317 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Le'Veon Bell had 76 yards rushing and a touchdown.

On their opening drive of the second half, the Steelers had a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown wiped out because of pass interference. Brown pushed off cornerback Darius Slay in the end zone. When the drive stalled, Chris Boswell kicked a 38-yard field goal, the ball caroming through off the right upright for a 13-12 lead.

What followed was a goal-line stand that kept the one-point lead intact and turned the tide of the game. Stafford moved the Lions from their 17 to the Steelers 1. On third-and-goal, Javon Hargrave and Vince Williams stopped Dwayne Washington for no gain. Bypassing a go-ahead field goal, Lions coach Jim Caldwell put the ball in Stafford's hands on fourth down. Stafford was pressured and tried to move up in the pocket. Tyson Alualu dropped him for a 1-yard loss.

Three plays later, Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster pulled off the longest pass play in Steelers history. Smith-Schuster broke free of cornerback Quandre Diggs, caught the pass at the Steelers 28 and took off with no defenders in front of him. He outraced Diggs and Glover Quin to the end zone.

In the span of 90 seconds, the Lions went from possibly leading by six points to trailing 20-12.

Stafford moved the Lions inside the Steelers 5 one more time. Again, the defense held firm. Washington carried twice from inside the 4. When he was stopped at the 1 on third down, Caldwell elected to send Prater on the field.

Prater kicked his fifth field goal, a 19-yarder, to pull the Lions within 20-15 with 12:54 remaining. Artie Burns recovered a fumble in Steelers territory to snuff out one drive, but Stafford refused to quit.

He moved the Lions to the Steelers 11 with 2:55 remaining after a 44-yard completion to Eric Ebron. On third-and-5 from the 6, Theo Riddick was stopped for a 2-yard loss.

On fourth down from the 8, Stafford threw incomplete, Ryan Shazier dropping a sure-thing interception.

The Lions held a 12-10 halftime lead thanks to four field goals from Prater.

The fourth kick came after Bell lost a fumble with 56 seconds remaining when it looked like the Steelers might build on a 10-9 lead. On third-and-1 from the Lions 23, Bell went up the middle and had the ball stripped by defensive end Anthony Zettel.

In 43 seconds, Stafford moved the Lions from the 21 to the Steelers 16. He picked apart the secondary with completions of 18, 34 and 11 yards. After three consecutive incompletions by Stafford, Prater made his 34-yard kick with 13 seconds left in the half.

Stafford had 206 yards passing in the half, which was more yardage than four quarterbacks had thrown against the Steelers for an entire game this season.

The red-zone issues that have stalled so many drives this season returned on the opening series.

A 41-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on the opening snap helped the Steelers drive to the Lions 16. On third-and-2, Roethlisberger found slot receiver Eli Rogers open cutting toward the left corner of the end zone. The ball ricocheted off Rogers' fingers, and the Steelers had to settle for Chris Boswell's 34-yard field goal.

The Lions also opened with a big play, a 43-yard pass to Marvin Jones that put the ball on the Steelers 36. The Lions got another first down, but two false starts sabotaged the drive, and Prater squeezed a 48-yard field goal just over the cross bar to tie the score, 3-3.

Prater kicked a 37-yard field goal with 9:11 left in the second quarter. This came after Jones got behind cornerback Joe Haden for a 33-yard completion to the Steelers 10.

The Steelers rebounded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that didn't falter inside the red zone. The big play was Roethlisberger's 40-yard pass to Brown on third-and-9 that put the ball on the Lions 5. On the next play, Bell pushed his way into the end zone.

The Lions answered with another Prater field goal, this one from 51 yards, to pull within 10-9.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass as the Lions' Nevin Lawson defends during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass as the Lions' Nevin Lawson defends during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a field goal past the Lions' Darius Slay during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a field goal past the Lions' Darius Slay during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt brings down the Lions' Ameer Abdullah during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt brings down the Lions' Ameer Abdullah during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries past the Lions' Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries past the Lions' Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled for no gain by the Lions' A'Shawn Robinson during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled for no gain by the Lions' A'Shawn Robinson during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. catches a pass over Steelers cornerback Artie Burns during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. catches a pass over Steelers cornerback Artie Burns during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries past the Lions' Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries past the Lions' Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is brought down by the Lions' Nevin Lawson during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is brought down by the Lions' Nevin Lawson during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.