Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

LIVE: Steelers, Lions exchange early fiel goals, tied at 3 after 1 quarter

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell rushes past Detroit Lions outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell rushes past Detroit Lions outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit.
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wears his bicycle shoes on the field during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wears his bicycle shoes on the field during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown sports a handlebar mustache, as he arrives at Ford Field before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown sports a handlebar mustache, as he arrives at Ford Field before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit.

Updated 6 minutes ago

DETROIT – Live updates from Sunday night's Steelers-Lions game:

End first quarter:

Not a bad start for the Steelers. Offensively, they moved the ball generally - though the INT hurt. Defensively, it was just one long pass allowed.

3:52 left, first quarter:

The Steelers survive a ben Roethlisberger interception, not only forcing a three-and-out but getting a sack and pushing the Lions backward. The Steelers got the ball back with no damage done.

7:50 left, first quarter:

The Lions answer almost as quickly as the Steelers scored. They drive 45 yards in eight plays, most of which coming on a 43-yard reception by Marvin Jones. Two false start penalties (one by former Steeler Brian Mihalik) almost pushed Detroit out of field-goal range but Matt Prater connected from 48 yards to tie the game.

12:12 left, first quarter:

Well, JuJu Smith Schuster made anyone saying the Steelers can't throw downfield anymore look silly when on the first play of the game he caught a 41-yard pass. That put the Steelers quickly into field-goal range; Chris Boswell connected six plays later from 34 yards. It could have been more, but Eli Rogers just beforehand could not corral a pass while wide open in the end zone.

8:31 p.m.:

Game is underway. The Steelers received the opening kickoff.

7:32 p.m.:

For the first time this season, Good evening.

Get used to that salutation.

After a steady diet of 1 p.m. starts early this season, the Steelers turn into primetime darlings in the season's second half. Tonight's game at the Detroit Lions begins a stretch of five scheduled 8:30 p.m.(-ish) start times over a six-week span.

Of course, as you are certainly well aware, one of the usual headliners for the Steelers won't play in this one. Martavis Bryant, you might have heard, irked his head coach with his use of social media.

The only other healthy inactives are rookie quarterback Josh Dobbs, reserve offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins and rookie defensive back Brian Allen. That means Dan McCullers is playing – and that Arthur Moats can begin another consecutive-games-played streak (the veteran was inactive the past two games).

In other pregame news… oh, no! not another Steelers social-media call-out!

Follow along here. As well as on Twitter with all our reporters and photographers, like Chris Horner:

And, some pregame reading since we still have more than 45 minutes before kickoff:

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.