LIVE: Steelers, Lions exchange early fiel goals, tied at 3 after 1 quarter

DETROIT – Live updates from Sunday night's Steelers-Lions game:

End first quarter:

Not a bad start for the Steelers. Offensively, they moved the ball generally - though the INT hurt. Defensively, it was just one long pass allowed.

Steelers-Lions stats after one quarter pic.twitter.com/v21fXRPQBz — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 30, 2017

3:52 left, first quarter:

The Steelers survive a ben Roethlisberger interception, not only forcing a three-and-out but getting a sack and pushing the Lions backward. The Steelers got the ball back with no damage done.

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown 6 interceptions when targeting Antonio Brown, the most of any QB-target duo in the NFL this season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 30, 2017

7:50 left, first quarter:

The Lions answer almost as quickly as the Steelers scored. They drive 45 yards in eight plays, most of which coming on a 43-yard reception by Marvin Jones. Two false start penalties (one by former Steeler Brian Mihalik) almost pushed Detroit out of field-goal range but Matt Prater connected from 48 yards to tie the game.

12:12 left, first quarter:

Well, JuJu Smith Schuster made anyone saying the Steelers can't throw downfield anymore look silly when on the first play of the game he caught a 41-yard pass. That put the Steelers quickly into field-goal range; Chris Boswell connected six plays later from 34 yards. It could have been more, but Eli Rogers just beforehand could not corral a pass while wide open in the end zone.

8:31 p.m.:

Game is underway. The Steelers received the opening kickoff.

7:32 p.m.:

For the first time this season, Good evening.

Get used to that salutation.

After a steady diet of 1 p.m. starts early this season, the Steelers turn into primetime darlings in the season's second half. Tonight's game at the Detroit Lions begins a stretch of five scheduled 8:30 p.m.(-ish) start times over a six-week span.

Of course, as you are certainly well aware, one of the usual headliners for the Steelers won't play in this one. Martavis Bryant, you might have heard, irked his head coach with his use of social media.

The only other healthy inactives are rookie quarterback Josh Dobbs, reserve offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins and rookie defensive back Brian Allen. That means Dan McCullers is playing – and that Arthur Moats can begin another consecutive-games-played streak (the veteran was inactive the past two games).

In other pregame news… oh, no! not another Steelers social-media call-out!

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.