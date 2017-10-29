Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell calls out Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 6:39 p.m.

DETROIT — Calling out a teammate on social media is a no-no for coach Mike Tomlin as Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant discovered this past week, leading to his benching Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

Wonder what Tomlin thinks about one of his players using social media to call out an opponent.

Running back Le'Veon Bell took a few veiled shots on Twitter at Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Sunday, accusing the rookie of copying his playing and clothing styles, plus his first-down celebration.

Wrote Bell while the Bengals were playing their game Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts: "For someone who feels they can do 'way more' than I can, sure seems like u wanna be me! tryin to mimic my run style, my 1st down celebration."

Another post came after Mixon broke off a 67-yard reception on a screen pass. Wearing a sleeve on his left arm, Mixon extended his arm to signal a first down, then dropped the ball.

"Now u wear an arm sleeve on your left arm AND went to the mismatch gloves too?! lol just change your number from 28 to 26 while your at it."

Mixon, of course, wears No. 28 for the Bengals.

Bell's Twitter rants apparently were in response to Mixon's claim after last Sunday's game against the Steelers that he didn't get enough carries. Mixon had seven carries for 48 yards — all in the first half — of the Bengals' 29-14 loss. Bell had 35 carries for 134 yards.

"Me personally, I feel like I can do way more than (Bell) did," Mixon said. "Like I said, I only had seven carries. I can't showcase nothing if I don't get the ball."

After the Bengals rallied to beat the Colts, 24-23, Mixon was informed of Bell's tweets.

"I'm just going to continue to keep grinding and do what I do best, and that's playing football," Mixon told Cincinnati reporters. "I'm going to try to do the best I can each and every play and each and every drive. And ... I'm just going to keep on grinding.

"It's unfortunate he feels that way, but like I said, I'm not worried about what he's talking about. I'm going to keep my head down."

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

