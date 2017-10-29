Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Photo gallery: Best of Steelers-Lions

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 10:10 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass as the Lions' Nevin Lawson defends during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is brought down by the Lions' Nevin Lawson during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a field goal past the Lions' Darius Slay during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries past the Lions' Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. catches a pass over Steelers cornerback Artie Burns during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is brought down by the Lions' Glover Quin during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt brings down the Lions' Ameer Abdullah during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled for no gain by the Lions' A'Shawn Robinson during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries past the Lions' Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wears his bicycle shoes on the field during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown sports a handlebar mustache, as he arrives at Ford Field before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Lions' Theo Riddick eludes Steelers safety Sean Davis during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell celebrates his touchdown with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster during the second quarter against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Steelers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries past the Lions' Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers rueceiver Antonio Browncatches a pass in front of the Lions' Miles Killebrew during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell smiles at fans before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Steelers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Jesse James stiff-arms the Lions' Tavon Wilson during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday works out in a spotlight before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A look at the Steelers' Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions through the lens of Tribune-Review photographers Christopher Horner and Chaz Palla.

