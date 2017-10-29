Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Le'Veon Bell's newest TD celebration a tribute to James Harrison

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Le'Veon Bell celebrated his fifth rushing touchdown of the season by doing a bench-press routine with his offensive teammates.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster kneeled on the ground and served as the "bench." Bell sat on Smith-Schuster's back and bench-pressed a football while Antonio Brown, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva served as spotters. Ramon Foster is just there to hype up Bell while he pumps some iron, which is actually the ball.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell celebrates his touchdown with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster during the second quarter against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Running back Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates his touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on October 29, 2017 in Detroit.
