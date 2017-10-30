Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster locks down bike in touchdown celebration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't taking any chances, even with a stationary bike, according to his latest touchdown dance.

After a record-long 97-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter, Smith-Schuster wasted no time heading to the sidelines to celebrate. He grabbed a chain purchased earlier in the day and tied it up to a bike before spiking the football.

Smith-Schuster bicycle that he rides daily was reported stolen last week. It was found Tuesday in Mt. Oliver and was returned to the rookie.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell also had an entertaining touchdown celebration during the nationally televised game. Smith-Schuster served as the 'bench' in the end zone and Bell bench-pressed the football with encouragement from other offensive teammates.

The Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 20-15 at Ford Field on Sunday. They are 6-2 going into a bye week.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.