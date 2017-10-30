Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster locks down bike in touchdown celebration
Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't taking any chances, even with a stationary bike, according to his latest touchdown dance.
After a record-long 97-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter, Smith-Schuster wasted no time heading to the sidelines to celebrate. He grabbed a chain purchased earlier in the day and tied it up to a bike before spiking the football.
Smith-Schuster bicycle that he rides daily was reported stolen last week. It was found Tuesday in Mt. Oliver and was returned to the rookie.
. @TeamJuJu 's got this game on lock #NFLCelebrations pic.twitter.com/ZDFEMG1eOh— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 30, 2017
And @TeamJuJu takes it all the way!It's a 97-yard @steelers TOUCHDOWN #HereWeGo #PITvsDET pic.twitter.com/DcpbwwdagF— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2017
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell also had an entertaining touchdown celebration during the nationally televised game. Smith-Schuster served as the 'bench' in the end zone and Bell bench-pressed the football with encouragement from other offensive teammates.
The Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 20-15 at Ford Field on Sunday. They are 6-2 going into a bye week.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.