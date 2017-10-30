Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-associate Rick Gates surrender to federal authorities
Steelers

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster locks down bike in touchdown celebration

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 7:42 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't taking any chances, even with a stationary bike, according to his latest touchdown dance.

After a record-long 97-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter, Smith-Schuster wasted no time heading to the sidelines to celebrate. He grabbed a chain purchased earlier in the day and tied it up to a bike before spiking the football.

Smith-Schuster bicycle that he rides daily was reported stolen last week. It was found Tuesday in Mt. Oliver and was returned to the rookie.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell also had an entertaining touchdown celebration during the nationally televised game. Smith-Schuster served as the 'bench' in the end zone and Bell bench-pressed the football with encouragement from other offensive teammates.

The Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 20-15 at Ford Field on Sunday. They are 6-2 going into a bye week.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Steel Mill A.M.: Versatile Roosevelt Nix adds wide receiver to his résumé
DETROIT – He was a standout college defensive end, turned NFL fullback who'd frequently taken practice reps at tight end. But… Roosevelt Nix… the wide receiver? It ...
Chris Adamski's gameday grades from Steelers' win over Lions 
DETROIT – Quarterback: B Ben Roethlisberger threw what can be characterized as a bad interception. He did make plenty of pretty, spot-on throws, though, ...
Kevin Gorman: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster puts win over Lions on lock 
DETROIT JuJu Smith-Schuster went from serving as a prop for the Steelers to stealing the spotlight on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Smith-Schuster made the play ...
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a touchdown pass in front of the Lions' Quandre Diggs during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a touchdown pass in front of the Lions' Quandre Diggs during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a touchdown pass in front of the Lions' Quandre Diggs during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a touchdown pass in front of the Lions' Quandre Diggs during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) breaks downfield for a 97-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) breaks downfield for a 97-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wears his bicycle shoes on the field during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wears his bicycle shoes on the field during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
