The other side: Lions' offense, coaches stumble in loss to Steelers

In five trips to the red zone, the Detroit Lions were unable to score a touchdown.

Detroit Free Press sports writers laid the blame of a 20-15 loss to the Steelers with the Lions' offense and coaches.

Quarterback Matt Stafford finished with 423 touchdown-less passing yards , Free Press writer Christopher Thomas reported.

Instead, Lions' kicker Matt Prater connected on field goals of 48, 37, 51, 34, and 19 yards.

And Lions fans booing the team's red zone inefficiency. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 30, 2017

Just went through the box score. Lions in the red zone:Stafford 2-11 passing, 6 yards + a sackRBs: 5 carries, 4 yards rushing1 penalty — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 30, 2017

Free Press columnist Jeff Seidel laid blame with the coaching staff — they should've kept going with field goals, rather than trying unsuccessfully for touchdowns from the red zone, he said. So did The Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski.

" Against a team like that, against a good football team , unless you score touchdowns, it's very difficult to beat them kicking field goals all day," Lions' coach Jim Caldwell said.

The Lions are torturing their fan base, said Free Press columnist Shawn Windsor .

Steelers fans waving their terrible yellow towels, making noise. Lions might not get the homefield advantage they were hoping for tonight. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) October 30, 2017

Stafford got a B grade from Free Press writer Dave Birkett . The running backs got a D+ and the wide receivers and tight ends got a C-.

The Detroit News' Justin Rogers gave the coaches a failing grade .

About to wrap up here at Ford Field. Good blue out, everyone. pic.twitter.com/nhx4jiIs0H — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 30, 2017

The game ended on a nasty note with Lions' defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson being ejected after throwing two punches at a Steelers player. The punches came during a shoving match. Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence said it was "a mean football game."

The Steelers are 6-2 going into a bye week.

