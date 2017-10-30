Steelers defense shredded by Lions QB Matt Stafford but doesn't break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the summer and through training camp, cornerback Joe Haden was preparing for another season in Cleveland, unaware of the good fortune headed his way from across the state line.

With the preseason winding down, he found himself sitting in Sashi Brown's office hearing two words that really didn't please him coming from the lips of the Cleveland Browns' executive vice president of football operations.

Pay cut.

“I wasn't going to take a pay cut and play for Cleveland,” he said.

It didn't take long for the Browns to release him — he said he could have stayed had he agreed to play for less money — and for Haden and the Steelers to agree on a three-year, $27 million contract. Plus, Haden was eager to play for a winning team after seven years in Cleveland, and he was able to reunite with Florida teammates Marcus Gilbert and Maurkice Pouncey.

Through seven games, Haden was helping the Steelers lead the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game (145.2). Then, Detroit and Matt Stafford happened Sunday night.

Stafford threw for 423 yards, completing 27 of 45 passes without an interception. Also lacking from Stafford's stat line was a more important statistic: touchdown passes. The Lions were forced to settle for five field goals.

The Steelers won the game, 20-15, boosting their record to 6-2 and keeping them two games in front of the second-place Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

Haden said he likes the sound of 6-2. He hasn't played on a team that achieved that record since college.

Life is good, but still there's some explaining to do after the Lions nearly tripled the number of passing yards the Steelers were allowing on average.

“When we were in those zone coverages,” Haden said, “(Stafford) was able to squeeze the ball into those tight windows. A lot of quarterbacks wouldn't even try the passes he threw.”

He said Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are the best at fitting a pass into tight coverage.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier said no one should be surprised at Stafford's success.

“He's not getting paid $135 million for no reason,” Shazier said. “He can put the ball where he wants. Some throws he makes, 70 percent to 80 percent of the quarterbacks in the NFL can't make.”

Fortunately, score is kept in the NFL by points, not yards, and the Steelers have been successful in that department in most games. Among teams that played eight times, the Steelers allowed the fewest points (131).

Shazier said the Steelers felt disrespected when the Lions twice ignored a chip-shot field goal to try to score on fourth down.

“It gives us a little more fire and forces us to play harder,” he said. “Everybody here has a chip on their shoulder. We understand people don't really respect our defense the way we want to be respected. We carry that everytime we're out on the field.”

With a week off, the Steelers can chill out before visiting the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9. Shazier said he's not looking for motivation from the Colts. He expects to get enough in his own meeting rooms.

“We'll find a way to make ourselves mad,” he said. “Coach (Mike) Tomlin will bring something up we don't like to hear.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.