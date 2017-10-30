Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers defense shredded by Lions QB Matt Stafford but doesn't break

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 7:24 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Over the summer and through training camp, cornerback Joe Haden was preparing for another season in Cleveland, unaware of the good fortune headed his way from across the state line.

With the preseason winding down, he found himself sitting in Sashi Brown's office hearing two words that really didn't please him coming from the lips of the Cleveland Browns' executive vice president of football operations.

Pay cut.

“I wasn't going to take a pay cut and play for Cleveland,” he said.

It didn't take long for the Browns to release him — he said he could have stayed had he agreed to play for less money — and for Haden and the Steelers to agree on a three-year, $27 million contract. Plus, Haden was eager to play for a winning team after seven years in Cleveland, and he was able to reunite with Florida teammates Marcus Gilbert and Maurkice Pouncey.

Through seven games, Haden was helping the Steelers lead the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game (145.2). Then, Detroit and Matt Stafford happened Sunday night.

Stafford threw for 423 yards, completing 27 of 45 passes without an interception. Also lacking from Stafford's stat line was a more important statistic: touchdown passes. The Lions were forced to settle for five field goals.

The Steelers won the game, 20-15, boosting their record to 6-2 and keeping them two games in front of the second-place Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

Haden said he likes the sound of 6-2. He hasn't played on a team that achieved that record since college.

Life is good, but still there's some explaining to do after the Lions nearly tripled the number of passing yards the Steelers were allowing on average.

“When we were in those zone coverages,” Haden said, “(Stafford) was able to squeeze the ball into those tight windows. A lot of quarterbacks wouldn't even try the passes he threw.”

He said Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are the best at fitting a pass into tight coverage.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier said no one should be surprised at Stafford's success.

“He's not getting paid $135 million for no reason,” Shazier said. “He can put the ball where he wants. Some throws he makes, 70 percent to 80 percent of the quarterbacks in the NFL can't make.”

Fortunately, score is kept in the NFL by points, not yards, and the Steelers have been successful in that department in most games. Among teams that played eight times, the Steelers allowed the fewest points (131).

Shazier said the Steelers felt disrespected when the Lions twice ignored a chip-shot field goal to try to score on fourth down.

“It gives us a little more fire and forces us to play harder,” he said. “Everybody here has a chip on their shoulder. We understand people don't really respect our defense the way we want to be respected. We carry that everytime we're out on the field.”

With a week off, the Steelers can chill out before visiting the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9. Shazier said he's not looking for motivation from the Colts. He expects to get enough in his own meeting rooms.

“We'll find a way to make ourselves mad,” he said. “Coach (Mike) Tomlin will bring something up we don't like to hear.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

The Lions' Theo Riddick eludes Steelers safety Sean Davis during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Lions' Theo Riddick eludes Steelers safety Sean Davis during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. catches a pass over Steelers cornerback Artie Burns during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. catches a pass over Steelers cornerback Artie Burns during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu brings down Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on fourth-and-goal during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu brings down Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on fourth-and-goal during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Lions' T.J. Jones catches a pass next to Steelers safety Sean Davis during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Lions' T.J. Jones catches a pass next to Steelers safety Sean Davis during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.