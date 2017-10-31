Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster set to take driver's test

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 8:27 a.m.
JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Baltimore.
JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Baltimore.

Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could become a licensed driver Tuesday.

Smith-Schuster — a rookie whose bicycle theft last week made news around the country — previously told the Tribune-Review that he got his learner's permit seven days ago and was scheduled to take his road test today. His bike has been his main mode of transportation, but it was reported stolen on Oct. 24. The next day, authorities found it in Mt. Oliver and returned it to the 20-year-old football player.

Other media outlets have reported he is taking the test today, which is what he told the hosts of 96.1's morning show last week.

A parody Twitter account for Smith-Schuster's yet-to-be-obtained license was created.

To obtain a learner's permit in Pennsylvania , would-be drivers 16 and older must pass a written test and physical exam, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Smith-Schuster is not subject to the six-month waiting period and 65 hours of adult-supervised driving that the department requires of those under 18 with a learner's permit.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

