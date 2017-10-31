James Harrison remains seldom used, but Steelers LB coach Joey Porter says 'his time will come'

A look at the number of snaps each Steelers outside linebacker has taken this season:

The newest game of hide-and-seek on the Steelers doesn't involve JuJu Smith-Schuster, Le'Veon Bell or a touchdown celebration.

This time, the player in hiding is veteran James Harrison, who did not get on the field again Sunday night when the Steelers beat the Detroit Lions, 20-15, at Ford Field.

It was the second time this season Harrison dressed for a game but did not play. The 39-year-old outside linebacker also was inactive for two other games, meaning he has taken snaps in only half of the Steelers' eight games this season.

His position coach, however, promises Harrison will be sought out when the Steelers return from their bye week.

“James is never out of the picture,” Joey Porter said Tuesday. “We'll use James when we feel it's time to use James.”

Porter created a stir in training camp when he said Harrison, the franchise's all-time sacks leader, would be used as the football equivalent of a relief pitcher this season. But Porter and coach Mike Tomlin have held true to their word. Harrison has taken just 29 snaps, with only Arthur Moats getting less playing time among outside linebackers.

Harrison's biggest contribution came three weeks ago in Kansas City when he took 15 snaps lining up against Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher. His sack of Alex Smith helped the Steelers seal the 19-13 victory over the NFL's last unbeaten team.

Harrison's play, however, didn't warrant an increase in playing time. His snaps dwindled to seven in the Steelers' 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he didn't get on the field against the Lions, who were starting former Steelers practice squad player Brian Mihalik at left tackle. It was Mihalik's first NFL start.

Lions quarterback Matt Stafford was sacked twice -– by defensive ends Cam Heyward and Tyson Alualu -– and passed for 423 yards, most allowed by the Steelers this season.

Would Harrison squaring off against Mihalik have helped the Steelers get more pressure on Stafford?

“We felt like T.J was a good matchup against Mihalik, too,” Porter said. “They just didn't get there and get to him. Stafford was getting the ball out quick. A couple of times we had him, he flushed out and got away. I don't think (Harrison) would have made a difference in the game.”

Harrison was the only outside linebacker to not play on defense. Anthony Chickillo played eight snaps and Moats five.

“He understands the process, and we know he's not always going to be happy,” Porter said. “I know he's going to be frustrated at times because he wants to play.

“He's been playing good the last three or four years, so why wouldn't he want to play? He just has to understand where we are now. We have T.J. We have Bud. We have Chickillo. We have some guys that can go in and get the job done.”

Harrison said last week he never gets advance notice on how much playing time he will receive in a game.

“I just go into a game just as blind as you all do,” he said.

While Harrison has remained on the sideline, Watt has held his own in the first half of his rookie season. He's tied for the team lead with four sacks, his 27 tackles are the most at the position and he has more quarterback pressures than any player other than Heyward.

“I'm my biggest critic,” Watt said. “If I'm not, then something is wrong. I always want to play better. Do I think I've played well? Yes, but do I think I can play a lot better? Yes.”

Because of his youth and athleticism, Watt has been asked to drop into coverage. He has the only interception among outside linebackers this season and nearly picked off Stafford in the fourth quarter.

“T.J. is 22. James is 39,” Porter said. “Having him out there covering, that ain't what he's doing right now. That's not his strong suit. His strong suit is when we get to this cold weather and someone is going to try to come here and run the ball, I can put him in there and (running) isn't going to happen. We get into the cold and playoff time, I can have him in those tough situations and go rush the quarterback and get a sack because the situation is not too big for him.

“It's frustrating right now, but his time will come when we're going to need him.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.