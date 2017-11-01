Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger excited for stretch run

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 8:54 p.m.
As the Steelers prepare for the second half of the season, two of their star players are making the type of contributions that were anticipated when training camp ended.

Le'Veon Bell, despite being a no-show until September, is the NFL's second-leading rusher with 760 yards, and he also ranks second in scrimmage yards.

Antonio Brown is living up to the $68 million contract he signed in February. He has caught the most passes (57) for the most yardage (835) in the NFL, leading both categories by a wide margin.

But at the midpoint, the outlook isn't so bright for two other high-profile offensive players. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown only one more touchdown pass than interceptions, is ranked No. 24 in passer rating and has been inconsistent with his deep passes.

Martavis Bryant, expected to provide the passing game with another dynamic playmaker after a one-year absence, isn't even the top No. 2 receiving threat on his team, giving way to rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster. Four other players have caught more passes on the Steelers this year than Bryant, whose 18 catches rank outside the top 100 among NFL receivers, and his 234 yards are tied for 91st.

The inconsistent play of Roethlisberger and Bryant is one reason the Steelers rank No. 20 in points per game despite a 6-2 record that is tied for the best in the AFC.

“I don't think we've played our best ball offensively,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said Tuesday. “But we're in a good position, and the second half of the season things really get rolling.”

Haley can hope that applies to those two players.

The bye week likely arrived at a good time for Roethlisberger and Bryant. At 35, Roethlisberger can use the time off to get refreshed. After being benched against the Detroit Lions because of his social media comments, Bryant can try to make a clean start in the second half.

“I'm excited,” Roethlisberger said on his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment. “I think he's going to have a great second half. I mean, I need to have a great second half. If we both can have great second halves, I think we can be a successful offense.”

For Bryant, that means getting back into coach Mike Tomlin's good graces. Haley defers to Tomlin on playing time matters, but he thinks Bryant will be on the field when the Steelers play on Nov. 12 at Indianapolis.

“I would assume, if he's out there practicing and getting ready,” Haley said. “As we get into next week, I'm sure we'll know more. I would assume yes.”

The Steelers realized it would take time for Bryant to become reacclimated to the offense after his year out of football for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. But after scoring 14 touchdowns in his first 21 regular-season games, Bryant has just one touchdown catch in seven games this season. His 13.0 yards-per-catch is 4.3 lower than his career average.

“I think he looks better,” Haley said when asked to compare Bryant to the 2014-15 version. “Physically, and I've said before from a route standpoint, there has been growth. The range of routes he's been able to run as opposed to what he was doing two years ago, I think he's better. He's physically stronger.

“He's just as fast, if not faster. He's catching the ball well in practice and that improved route running are all important signs of good things happening. It just has to happen on the field.”

For Roethlisberger, Haley expects “continued growth” in the second half. Roethlisberger will enter it the midpoint with 2,062 yards. That puts him on pace for his fifth career 4,000-yard season. But Roethlisberger also has thrown 10 touchdown passes against nine interceptions, his worst ratio in almost a decade. Of course, his numbers are skewed by the five interceptions he threw in the loss to Jacksonville.

“He's one of the most accurate throwers in the league,” Haley said. “When you watch him on a daily basis, he's working with some different guys. There's been a little movement with the receiver group, the tight end group. … Some of those guys he doesn't have a long history with. That makes you have to adjust and grow as fast as you can.

“Some of the inconsistencies you might see from the outside aren't the things that we see on a daily basis. It's nothing that would be alarming in any way. I'm seeing the same quarterback that has continued to improve throughout.

“There have been some variables and bounces that haven't gone our way that we have to continue to work on and make sure they go our way in the second half of the season.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

